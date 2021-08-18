Cancel
How Real Is Digital Art?

Cover picture for the articleArt has been around forever. Before script, before the wheel, even before civilization itself. The first engraved shell, which shows the creative skills of homo erectus, is around 540,000 years old. Art undeniably defines us as human, distinguishing our species from the animal kingdom, transcending the purpose of life, and...

Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Curated Digital Art Platforms

Digital startup Voice has launched a beta version of its new environmentally-friendly NFT platform that lets users mine non-fungible tokens free of charge. The new platform has been developed in collaboration with digital curators such as Kimberly Drew, Myriam Ben Salah, and Azu Nwagbogu, who will all be part of the Voice's permanent NFT residency. The platform itself is meant to be designed as a "canvas" that can showcase artist's creative works, connecting them with interested collectors. Setting itself apart from other NFT marketplaces, Voice's platform will allow buyers to purchase digital artworks with a regular credit card. This means users will not have to go through the trouble of creating a crypto wallet.
Monmouth County, NJahherald.com

The Artist Momi: Original and Digital Art Works

Ellen Faden, the artist, Momi, creates both original works and digitally colored renderings. She has a keen eye for fine lines in subjects such as figures, animals and landscapes. “Momi started out as a visual artist in High School and College, became a technical writer, then went back to study...
Visual ArtTwice

Blackdove Curates the Digital Art Experience for Custom Integrators

The Blackdove digital art gallery provides a turnkey solution for digital art installations. Miami, FL – August 18, 2021 – Today, Blackdove, the category-defining digital art gallery, introduces a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for incorporating digital art into custom integration projects. Blackdove’s system encompasses a hardware media player, purpose-built displays, a control and management app, and a digital artwork subscription service. Blackdove enables instantaneous delivery of any work of digital art to any display in the world, with NFT blockchain registration and end-to-end encryption.
Visual ArtUTD Mercury

Art Review: Ephemera(lity)

Reading the press release for Eli Ruhala and Tad Greenwald’s partner show, “Ephemera(lity),”a stark déjà vu set in. The purple descriptions of “transitory moments” and “human experience” seemed to be plucked straight from my freshman year lit major mind. They’re the academic’s version of magazine collage ransom notes: hodge-podge and reused. They’re that emphatic “society”tossed into every pseudo social justice warrior’s vocabulary. Thankfully, Ruhala and Greenwald, though fresh off the boat of academia, exceed expectations with work that curtails the pull of time by redirecting focus onto empirically candid narratives.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Turning ideas into art with Es Devlin

It’s an age-old complex for any creative: how to transform a groundbreaking abstract concept into a tangible piece of art. Renowned artist and designer Es Devlin might just have an answer by unlocking the door to her creative process. In a newly-launched lesson for educational streaming platform Masterclass, Devlin offers...
Mount Vernon, IAcornellcollege.edu

Art Department expands digital art offerings

Cornell College artists are finding new ways to interact with technology as a new professor introduces more digital art courses to the class lineup. While Digital Art has been taught for the last few years, Assistant Professor of Art Alex McKenzie has added his own expertise to the class. “The...
Designadafruit.com

Using Illustrator to Create Quick Vector Art for Digital Fabrication

In this Jimmy DiResta video, he shows how easy it is to use a drawing program, like Adobe Illustrator, to create simple Colorform-like shapes (boxes, triangles, circles) to create vector art which can be sent to a CNC machine for cutting. In Jimmy’s case, he quickly created a yard ornament...
Indianapolis, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

VAN GOGH GOES DIGITAL: New high-art art exhibit comes to Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for a full sensory artistic experience, the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is offering just that, with a new multi-sensory exhibit focused on the works of Vincent van Gogh. The art museum, just a short 30-minute drive from Greenfield, has partnered with an Australian...
DesignWallpaper*

Low-tech to high art: Isabel + Helen ‘In Orbit’ at Saatchi Gallery

When it comes to the work of London-based creative duo Isabel + Helen, it’s just as much about how it’s produced, as what is produced. Isabel Gibson and Helen Chesner (profiled in Wallpaper’s September 2019 issue) first met while studying graphic design at London’s Chelsea College of Arts, collaborating over a shared zest for analogue design processes, industrial materials and simple kinetics. Their work often makes use of basic mechanics, modified to defy gravity and expectations.
InternetEntrepreneur

How NFTs are Ushering in the True Age of the Digital Creator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Web 2.0 is often credited with ushering in many of the digital creative industries that have become prevalent today, and rightly so. Since the age of MySpace, digital creatives have found themselves awash with new ways to publish and even monetize their content and creations online.
scienceworldreport.com

How Print is Slowly Digitizing, But Still Indispensable

You can't think of anything and have it printed with a logo or your own design. Because the developments in the field of printing are going very quickly, you can print on almost any material, so nowadays there are many more possibilities than just printing a flyer or polo shirt (translation: polo bedrukken). Also, a lot of printing is being replaced by digital options.
Visual ArtThrive Global

How art can support a vision of a healthy world

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. As we enter the Sunday of Summer, I wanted today to muse on a somewhat lighter topic than ones I have taken on of late—namely the aesthetics of a healthier world. Public health is an aspiration as much as it is a technical set of skills, tasks, and methodologies. It is, at core, the pursuit of a vision—a vision of a healthier world. This pursuit is more than a technical process. It is an imaginative, creative endeavor. It requires us to radically rethink what the world could be, so that our aspirations might support a future which is far better than our past. To imagine a radically healthier world is to imagine a world unlike one we have yet seen. Lacking this frame of reference means we need to draw on our creative capacities in envisioning this future. Doing so takes us beyond the realm of purely technical considerations, and into that of art and metaphor. I recently wrote the introduction to an “Arts and Public Health” supplement for the journal Health Promotion Practice. I am grateful to the editors for affording me a chance to think more about how art reflects and informs the forces that shape health. This Healthiest Goldfish is, in part, inspired by these prior reflections on the interplay of art and health and the work of many who have written on this topic. Leaning for a moment on the work of Leonard Bernstein who once said:
Public Healthgodsavethepoints.com

How To Get A ‘Digital Health Pass’ To Visit France

At least for the foreseeable future, if you want to enter a hotel, dine out, or enjoy any of the boundless cultural attractions of France, while in France, you’ll need to show a digital QR code health pass. That means either getting tested every three days, or having proof of...
Visual ArtPosted by
Robb Report

Artist Tacita Dean on Her ‘Exhibition in a Box’ and Why Cinema Must Be Saved

Hunkered down in her new Berlin studio during the pandemic, Tacita Dean completed two films, designed ballet sets and costumes, scrapped her initial plans for a museum commission (which Covid restrictions rendered undoable) and instead made 130 photographs of her postcard collection for it and, with a little help from a collaborator, created 100 largely handmade editions, each with 50 different objects—a total of 5,000 items—for a project titled Monet Hates Me. And the rest of us patted ourselves on the back for cleaning out a closet or two. But Dean, who came to the forefront in the ’90s as...
Designmassachusettsnewswire.com

Modern Art Cartel is at the forefront of combining art with technology and has developed the world’s first AI digital artist

TORONTO, Ontario /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — What do you get when you mix multidisciplined, modern artists from around the world with a cutting-edge blend of technology and art? You get Modern Art Cartel. Modern Art Cartel is at the forefront of combining art with technology and has developed the world’s first AI digital artist, MysterioAI, that creates engaging NFTs (non-fungible token) or collectible digital assets. In addition, its events employ RFID and QR Technology to deliver immersive, in-person art experiences.

