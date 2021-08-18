Cancel
Texas State

Texas’ Republican Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Elliot Hannon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Gov. Greg Abbott, a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, announced Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after mingling unmasked with supporters at campaign events. The Republican governor is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which aims to lessen the severity of the illness and is the same treatment given to former President Donald Trump when he was hospitalized with the virus last year.

