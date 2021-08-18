Texas’ Republican Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Republican congressman Chip Roy has hit out at the reinstatement of face coverings in Congress and called the order both “absurd” and worth shutting down the House for. The congressman, who has no known background in infectious diseases, ridiculed House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the attending physician in Congress for reintroducing a rule on face masks when indoors and on the floor of the chamber on Wednesday. It follows the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reinstating a recommendation for both unvaccinated and vaccinated Americans to wear a mask in areas of high infections...