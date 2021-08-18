The Hamilton Debuts as Alpharetta’s First Upscale Boutique Hotel

Alpharetta, Georgia's first boutique hotel, The Hamilton Curio Collection by Hilton, officially opens today in the heart of the city. Recognized as the "#1 Place to Relocate in America" by Forbes and listed in the "Top 15 Friendliest Cities" by Southern Living, Alpharetta's popularity is booming and The Hamilton further adds to the allure of the city. At The Hamilton, the bustle of Atlanta meets the ease of Downtown Alpharetta, uniting the comfort of the familiar with the excitement of the new. The Hamilton is owned and developed by Mayfair Street Partners and managed by Hotel Equities.