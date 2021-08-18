Cancel
Sri Lankan shares hit over 6-month high as financials, industrials rally

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday boosted by a strong momentum in the financial and industrial sectors, as the island nation beefed up restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

* The CSE All-Share index was up 2.56% at 8,342.85 points at market close, its highest closing level since Feb. 1.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc were the top boosts to the index, closing 16.4% and 24.6% higher, respectively.

*The Sri Lankan Central Bank is set to hold its sixth monetary policy review of the year on Thursday.

* The island-nation reported here 171 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 6,434.

* Cases rose by 3,609 in the last 24 hours, with total confirmed cases now at 365,683.

* Data here from Johns Hopkins University showed the country had fully vaccinated about 22.24% of its population so far.

* The Sri Lankan Director General of Health Services on Wednesday imposed stricter guidelines including closing down educational institutions, prohibition of group activities at places of worship until the end of August.

* The equity market’s turnover was 6.38 billion rupees, according to the exchange’s data.



(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Maju Samuel)

