A snap decision that left no room for hesitation. A few belongings grabbed, a hazardous road transfer, hours of anxious waiting. And then evacuation by air to a future that may be more secure but remains uncertain. Afghans, who have escaped from Taliban-controlled Kabul and reached safety in Paris with the help of the French authorities, have told of their extraordinary last hours in Afghanistan marked by fear for their lives and perilous journeys from homes to embassy and then to the airport. All expressed deep emotion over relatives who remain in Afghanistan and anxiety after arriving in a new country with almost no personal possessions or money. But they were adamant there could be no question of staying in Afghanistan under the new regime.