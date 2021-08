After resting nearly all of the first-team dressing room in last Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match against Paços de Ferreira, Tottenham Hotspur went with the same group from their season-opening win against Manchester City last weekend. Featuring the same starting XI as well as the same 4-3-3 tactics from last week, Spurs seemed keen on keeping things simple but they also had the reinforcement of Harry Kane on the bench.