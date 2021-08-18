Ten Colorado Breweries That Would Make Good Buyout Targets in 2021

In late January, Great Divide Brewing made a fascinating move. Rather than forge ahead with a growth plan that no longer worked, the storied Denver beer maker reversed course, announcing that it would close its second taproom, the Barrel Bar, next year, along with the huge packaging facility that it opened just six years earlier, at a time when sales were booming. In doing so, Great Divide may have avoided the fates of Breckenridge Brewery and Avery Brewing, both of which were forced to sell to international brewing conglomerates in order to help pay off their own expansions.