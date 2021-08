After all of the hype, Tropical Storm Henri was more of a poke than a punch for most of the SouthCoast, but results may vary depending upon where you rode out the storm. For some, Henri was just another of a long list of over-hyped storms that amounted to nothing at all. It's hard not to be concerned about how seriously SouthCoast residents may or may not take warnings before the next truly big hurricane comes. Those that remember Hurricane Bob 30 years ago know what I'm talking about.