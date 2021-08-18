Sime Darby Plantation: CPO prices to remain elevated at RM4,000-RM4,700 for next six months
KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Sime Darby Plantation Bhd is expecting crude palm oil (CPO) prices to stay in the range of RM4,000 to RM4,700 per tonne in the next six months. “We are quite worried, to be honest, because prices keep inching up. It is not necessarily a good thing because there has been a decline in sales with some customers holding back,” said Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad, managing director of Sime Darby Oils, the group's downstream segment, during a virtual press conference to announce the group’s second-quarter financial performance today.www.theedgemarkets.com
