Sime Darby Plantation: CPO prices to remain elevated at RM4,000-RM4,700 for next six months

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Sime Darby Plantation Bhd is expecting crude palm oil (CPO) prices to stay in the range of RM4,000 to RM4,700 per tonne in the next six months. “We are quite worried, to be honest, because prices keep inching up. It is not necessarily a good thing because there has been a decline in sales with some customers holding back,” said Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad, managing director of Sime Darby Oils, the group's downstream segment, during a virtual press conference to announce the group’s second-quarter financial performance today.

BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Sime Darby Plantation, PTTGC to divest stake in Emery's Asia Pacific business

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation (SDP) on Thursday said that it has agreed with PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) to divest their collective 100% equity interest in the Asia Pacific business of Emery Oleochemicals and Emery Specialty Chemicals to Edenor Technology in a deal worth ringgit (M$) 38m ($9m). Emery Oleochemicals,...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Rise in CPO price boosts CPO export duty collection to RM564.82 mil

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): The crude palm oil (CPO) export duty collection for the first five months of 2021 is estimated to have increased by more than five times to RM564.82 million compared with RM111 million in the same period in 2020. In a statement today, the Ministry of Plantation...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Sime Darby, MSM, PetChem, Heineken, Green Packet, MBSB, Genting Plantations, Symphony Life, Ekovest, Boustead Plantations, Hap Seng and TH Plantations

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Based on corporate announcements and news flow today, companies in focus tomorrow (Aug 26) may include: Sime Darby Bhd, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PetChem), Heineken Malaysia Bhd, Green Packet Bhd, Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB), Genting Plantations Bhd, Symphony Life Bhd, Ekovest Bhd, Boustead Plantations Bhd, Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd and TH Plantations Bhd.
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

GlobalData: Delays force Argentina to purchase LNG at record-high prices

Svetlana Doh, Upstream Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Plan Gas IV’s delay is a shame, as it has introduced some positive changes. For example, operators must commit to supply contracted volumes for a period of four years – with a possibility to extend the terms for another four. There is also now a maximum price for each basin, which should not exceed US$3.21/million Btu of gas, and the contract prices being in US dollars give more certainty for operators in the mid-term. In fact, ever since the plan was initiated, drilling activities in the Neuquina basin, home to the Vaca Muerta shale, have picked up and production rose by almost 19% in the period of February - June 2021. It is just all a bit too late to meet winter energy demand.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Chip crunch to worsen amid Malaysia’s Covid-19 surge

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — The global semiconductor shortage could get worse as the number of Covid-19 infections surge in Malaysia, says a Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, AirAsia Group launches AirAsia Ride, an e-hailing service that will be rolled out nationwide by the end of the year.
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends winning streak against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its winning streak for the third consecutive day today, bolstered by the positive market sentiment, coupled with the weaker greenback performance, dealers said. At 9am, the local note stood at 4.2110/2150 versus the US dollar compared with yesterday's close at 4.2160/2190. A dealer...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Indonesia cooperates with China to build Covid-19 vaccine factory

JAKARTA (Aug 25): Chinese and Indonesian companies are cooperating to build a Covid-19 vaccine factory to meet demand in Indonesia, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Speaking in a meeting of the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs yesterday, the minister affirmed that Indonesia encourages Chinese...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Bank of Japan sees Delta variant delaying recovery more than expected

(Aug 25): Japan’s economic recovery will be delayed more than previously expected as the delta variant pushes up infections to record levels, according to a Bank of Japan board member. “The current spread of infections is more than expected at the time of the July policy meeting,” Toyoaki Nakamura, one...
Businessjust-food.com

Uncertainty over Adani Wilmar’s planned IPO

A planned IPO by the Adani Wilmar joint venture could be postponed after India’s securities regulator applied a ‘kept in abeyance’ notice to the draft prospectus. Earlier in August, Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar – an equally-split business between India’s Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar International – announced a proposed share offering of INR45bn (US$607.1m at the time).

