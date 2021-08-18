FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Fred bringing tropical conditions to Fred

A wet and stormy Wednesday is in the Fredericksburg-area forecast, thanks to tropical remnants. One surefire method of easing dry summertime conditions in Virginia is tropical rainfall, and that’s what the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred have brought. This (Wednesday) morning, the center of the remaining circulation is over southern West Virginia and will track northeast into Pennsylvania later today. The graphic—courtesy of College of DuPage—illustrates a parameter known as precipitable water as of noon today. The yellow shades represent very soggy air being drawn northward and wrapping around Fred’s center.