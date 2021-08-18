Best Nintendo Switch amiibo

Amiibo lovers, we get you. You're the kind of players who want to unlock as many characters, gameplay modes, secrets, and outfits as possible, and we respect that! Of course, having those sweet collectible figurines is just a bonus, and they work with plenty of games on the Nintendo Switch. Sometimes showing off your amiibo collection and displaying them safely is a priority, so let's take a look at the best display cases for amiibo that get the job done right!