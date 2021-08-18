Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Dr. Preethi John Director, Chitkara Global Health Institute

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an effort to support the development of a diverse pool of women leaders in global health, the Harvard Global Health Institute (HGHI) and the Women and Health Initiative (WHI) within the Global Health and Population Department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health offers the Harvard LEAD Fellowship for Promoting Women in Global Health, a year-long program designed to advance the leadership skills of talented global health leaders from low and middle-income countries who are committed to the mentorship of future women leaders in medicine and public health.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Health Management#Ani Newsvoir#Hghi#Whi#Harvard Lead Fellowship#Aravind Eye Care System#Chitkara University#Advisory Board#Health And Development#Iit Madras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

3Pillar Global Recognized by Great Place to Work Institute in India

3Pillar Global’s Noida staff awards Senior Director with individual honors. 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative digital products, has been recognized for its “Commitment to Being a Great Place to Work in India by the Great Place to Work Institute for leveraging the Great Place to Work framework to assess and improve its workplace culture over the years.
Collegesdallassun.com

Chitkara University ties up with University of Windsor

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir):The agreement was virtually signed by the PresidentVice-Chancellor Dr. Robert Gordon-University of Windsor and Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University Dr. Madhu Chitkara today. The event was attended by senior leadership of both Universities, including representation from the Canadian Consulate. While Mia Yen, Consul General Canada...
Public HealthThrive Global

Making global health a collaborative effort

Seymour’s “Principles of Oral Health” teaches second-year students about global health and disease. This year, her class had a unique opportunity to take concepts learned in the schoolroom and apply them in the field. Over spring break, Kristin Sweeney, Ryan Lisann, and David Danesh traveled with Seymour to southern Costa...
Worldtallahasseemagazine.com

10th World Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety Conference

Behalf of the 10th World Nursing, Healthcare Management and Patient Safety Conference. December 15-17, 2021 Committee, it gives us a great pleasure to announce NHPSUCG2021. scheduled on December 15-17, 2021 in Dubai, UAE. Our Gathering aims to bring. all the Directors, Specialists, Professors, Doctors, Scientists, Academicians,. Nurses, Healthcare Professionals, Students,...
Health Servicesaccreditationqualitycenter.com

Health equity top priority for leader of Institute for Healthcare Improvement

As the president and CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), Kedar Mate, MD, is the leader of one of the top healthcare reform organizations in the world. IHI was founded in 1991. The nonprofit organization has been involved in a range of healthcare improvement initiatives, including patient and healthcare workforce safety, elder care, health equity, maternal and infant health, quality, and value-based care. In addition to working with U.S. healthcare organizations, IHI has worked on projects around the world, including Canada, England, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Latin America, New Zealand, Ghana, Malawi, South Africa, and the Middle East.
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Collegepond hosts UniConnect, a global education fair

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Collegepond provides online and offline career counselling services to students who have always aspired to study abroad. With a strong alumni network of 12000 students in 37 domains across 17 countries, it has partnered with more than 100 top-notch universities globally. With a...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Dr. Ana Moran, Medical Director of HealthyVerify Certification, honored as a Business Journal 2021 Health Care Hero!

The Clinical Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at Barrow Neurological Institute and Medical Director of HealthyVerify Certification has been recognized by Phoenix Business Journal as one of the Valley’s “unsung heroes’ for her volunteer work in the healthcare community!. Dr. Moran is an Infectious Diseases Physician with Internal Medicine and...
CollegesNewswise

Soft Launching of the School of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University

Newswise — On Monday August 9, 2021, Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu, M.D. Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society along with Prof. Kiat Ruxrungtham, M.D. Director of the School of Global Health and Dr. Dennis Carroll Chair of the Global Virome Project took part in the launching of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine’s School of Global Health which was broadcast live via the Graduate Affairs Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University fan page. World-renowned specialist in Emerging Infectious Diseases Dr. Dennis Carroll heads the Leadership Board of the Global Virome Project and also serves as the School of Global Health’s scientific advisor. Together they held a panel discussion on “Preventing the Next Pandemic: The Power of Global Health Security and Collaboration”.
Public HealthNewswise

Faculty Receives National Institutes of Health Grant to Implement a Mobile Messaging Intervention to Enhance Feeding Practices in Senegal

Newswise — Rutgers School of Public Health assistant professor, Shauna Downs, has received a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development to study behavior change communication strategies to improve infant and young child nutrition in Senegal. Downs will use this grant to determine...
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Spine surgeon leader to know: Dr. Taro Kaibara of Barrow Neurological Institute

Taro Kaibara, MD, had unique training during his residency at the University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine in Canada. During that time, he worked on innovations with surgical robots and mobile intraoperative MRI techniques to enhance neurosurgery. Dr. Kaibara specializes in complex cranial and spinal disorders. Surgeries he performs include cervical spine surgery, kyphoplasty, skull base surgery and spinal fusions.
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

Bharat Biotech announces start of Chikungunya vaccine trial

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI): The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced the beginning of Phase II/III clinical trial of Chikungunya vaccine candidate (BBV87) in Costa Rica. IVI is leading the Global Chikungunya vaccine Clinical Development Program (GCCDP) consortium in partnership with Bharat Biotech and...
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

Singapore to develop national portal for mental health resources

Singapore's Ministry of Health through the Health Promotion Board is building an online portal that will serve as a trove of resources for mental health. The website will feature mental and wellbeing content "curated by experts". The information will be a resource for "individuals who want to find information for themselves or their loved ones". It will be introduced on HealthHub, the ministry's web and mobile app-based platform that hosts a range of health content, rewards and e-services.
Jobsalbuquerqueexpress.com

KareWise - Revolutionizing the Healthcare Services in India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The men behind this astounding idea,"We live in England to find better-earning opportunities, and we were doing great. Our parents choose to live in their homeland, India. My parents used to visit the UK regularly, and we went to India many times a year to check up on their health. Everything was going great, but on the fateful day of 22 November 2019, our world came crashing down when our mother was diagnosed with kidney failure. We were already in a fix, then the pandemic hit the world, which added the worst to our situation. All the flights got canceled. Our parents were left alone with no assistance in India in this time of calamity. We were very concerned about our parents because we couldn't reach them. Our worst nightmare was that our maa was going through kidney failure, and we couldn't do anything to assist her or my dad. Even talking about this shakes us to the core. Imagine the panic of sons who couldn't reach their parents at the time of need and had no one back in India to take care of them. We were devastated. Things did not get better, all that we wanted for our parents to be taken care of. We searched for local care providers back in India to look after our parents but failed as we couldn't find any reliable source or caregivers that would reach our parents immediately when in need. Then we thought we couldn't let other families like ours go through the emotional turmoil and stress like us. That's when this idea of a local healthcare service platform hit our minds.""KareWise is equally gainful to the caregivers as it is to care seekers"The job market in India was already suffering, and the pandemic added worse to the situation. In these desperate times, everyone would use some flexible jobs to earn an extra amount. By signing up to become a caregiver, a person pledges to provide his"Our platform is rewarding to both the caregivers and care seekers. We connect two individuals in need, one in need to care and the other in need of an earning source. There's absolutely no third party involved, so the carers can earn a reasonable amount without submitting some to the agency. Care seekers can get healthcare or social services whenever they need and at the most affordable prices. The best part is you get the help or provide one in your vicinity, so if there's an emergency, the carers can reach the location in no time."There are a lot of healthcare and social services operating in India. What makes KareWise stand among the rest is unlike conventional healthcare providers, KareWise doesn't cost an arm and a leg and saves you from the hassle of all the formalities that other healthcare needs you to fulfill before getting their services. KareWise is fast, affordable, reliable and aims to improve India's living standards.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...

Comments / 0

Community Policy