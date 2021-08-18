Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley, AL

Scattered showers and storms moving slowly across the Valley

By Brad Travis
WAFF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and storms will track to the east-northeast over north Alabama and middle Tennessee through the evening hours. Right now it looks like just one line of storms. They are moving slowly and you could see up to a two hour delay with outdoor plans. Some areas could get skipped so keep checking the radar on our First Alert Weather app. We are forecasting the showers and storms to develop earlier in the day on Thursday and Friday so this should limit the strength of the storms. Expect long delays to outdoor plans Thursday and Friday. Some improvement is expected this weekend but isolated storms will be out there. The heat builds next week and the chance of rain will be lower.

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Valley, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Middle Tennessee#Radar#Extreme Weather#First Alert Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy