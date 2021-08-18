Scattered showers and storms moving slowly across the Valley

Scattered showers and storms will track to the east-northeast over north Alabama and middle Tennessee through the evening hours. Right now it looks like just one line of storms. They are moving slowly and you could see up to a two hour delay with outdoor plans. Some areas could get skipped so keep checking the radar on our First Alert Weather app. We are forecasting the showers and storms to develop earlier in the day on Thursday and Friday so this should limit the strength of the storms. Expect long delays to outdoor plans Thursday and Friday. Some improvement is expected this weekend but isolated storms will be out there. The heat builds next week and the chance of rain will be lower.