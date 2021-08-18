Cancel
[WATCH] 'Mood Ring': Lorde Goes Blonde For The First Time, Latest Single A 'Satirical' Take On Pseudo-Wellness?

By Mike Stevenson
musictimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde has been teasing fans with the visuals and aesthetic behind her latest era, "Solar Power." She recently released the album's third single titled "Mood Ring," accompanied by a music video. The New Zealand artist shocked fans as she wore a blonde wig for the video, which is rare as...

MusicBillboard

Lorde Goes Blonde in 'Satirical' Video for New Song 'Mood Ring': Watch

The song and video for Lorde's third Solar Power single, "Mood Ring," has dropped, but don't be fooled: The person singing in the dazed, spa-like video isn't representative of Lorde herself. Instead, it's her strikingly blonde, nameless alter ego, a character who's obsessed with today's pseudo wellness/spirituality culture. The video...
Musicuncrazed.com

Lorde Releases New Single And Video ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde has released another single, Mood Ring, before the release of her third album ‘Solar Power’ on August 20. This is Lorde’s third single of the year , after she released the singles Solar Power and Stoned At The Nail Salon. Lorde shared in an email sent to her fans...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Lorde goes blonde in late ’90s/early 2k-inspired “Mood Ring” video (watch)

Lorde's new album Solar Power comes out Friday (8/21), and ahead of its release she's shared one more single, "Mood Ring." "This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," Lorde says. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope. These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today. I was like 'I think there’s a pop song in here'. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes."
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Lorde Shares Satirical Meaning Behind 'Mood Ring' Lyrics

Lorde's third studio album Solar Power is finally here. One of the buzziest tracks on the record is 'Mood Ring,' which takes a hard look at wellness culture. Ahead of the track's release, Lorde released a statement about the satirical lense through which she wrote the lyrics. "This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," Lorde shared. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into '60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album."
YogaMTV

Lorde Goes Blonde And Green In ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde is back and blonde with her new single “Mood Ring,” going green and bringing relaxing spiritual vibes in its accompanying music video. The video begins with Lorde and her girlfriends relaxing comfortably together in green on floor blankets. We see them performing yoga poses, meditating with crystals, burning plants, and reading books.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Explores Spirituality on Her New Track “Mood Ring”

Lorde has returned with another single release leading up to her highly-anticipated third studio album Solar Power. The new song, “Mood Ring,” comes with an ethereal music video that opens with a message to its viewer: “Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.” In a serene canopy tent, the singer, now donning platinum blonde hair, is surrounded by a circle of women in color-coordinated mint green outfits. As Lorde sings, the group performs spiritual rituals; reading, burning sage and plunging their feet into a communal bucket of ice.
Musickiss951.com

Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ Album: Fans React Pretty Strongly

Lorde’s Solar Power released today, after four years since her last album, Melodrama. Inspired by experiences in the sun, Lorde took an environmental approach to the release of her new music — she isn’t going to be selling any physical CD’s, being fully carbon neutral. Watch the music video for...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

You Just Gotta See Lorde Go Blonde for Her Goop-y "Mood Ring" Music Video

Lorde's whole concept for her Solar Power album is already a lot to handle. From her Midsommar-y video for "Solar Power" to now her blonde wig in "Mood Ring," it's just been a lot to take in! "Mood Ring" just dropped on August 17th with a music video that's rife with satirical references to over-the-top wellness habits, but what we really want to discuss is Lorde's blonde wig.
