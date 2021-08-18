Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Vision & Beyond Acquires 297-Unit Multifamily Property in Cincinnati

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Vision & Beyond Capital Investments has acquired Clifton Colony, a 297-unit multifamily property in Cincinnati’s Clifton neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. The buyer plans to invest $5 million to install new HFAC, windows and landscaping. The development will continue to serve the workforce housing population. No tenants will be displaced while renovations are underway. Monthly rents start at $610. Vision & Beyond says it plans to implement nominal rent increases for units as they are renovated.

