Natus Vincere enters partnership with crypto exchange Bybit

Riot Games revealed several visual updates today that are coming to the Pentakill skin line in League of Legends. The skins are now available to test on the League PBE. The six skins in the Pentakill skin line have been in the game for the better part of 11 years, so Riot took the plunge and orchestrated wide-ranging visual changes to each of them, modernizing their look and making them all fit in better with the current aesthetics of League. To further modernize Pentakill, Riot added a new skin for Viego, one of the game’s latest champions, to the band’s lineup.