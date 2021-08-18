Cancel
Natus Vincere enters partnership with crypto exchange Bybit

By Leonardo Biazzi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatus Vincere has signed a three-year agreement with Bybit, a cryptocurrency exchange, the Ukrainian esports organization announced today. The deal will see Bybit’s logo be implemented on all of the Na`Vi’s players’ jerseys plus “impact-driven collaborations”, including charity initiatives, school projects, and campaigns against bullying. With this move, Na`Vi follows the footsteps of other esports organizations, such as TSM, who partnered with a cryptocurrency earlier this year.

