The release of Radeon’s latest graphics card is almost here, and you’ll want to act fast to get your hands on it. Here are all the places selling the Radeon RX 6600 XT. If there’s one thing that PC gamers have learned over the last year, it’s that online only sales and an abundance of scalpers can be the perfect recipe for disaster. It’s not just graphics cards that have been in high demand, with PS5 stock shortages still continuing to persist, so you need to make sure your eyes are peeled if you want to bag yourself a new GPU.