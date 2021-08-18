Cancel
MLB

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Solid in loss

 7 days ago

Gutierrez (8-4) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Cubs after allowing two runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven across 6.1 innings. Despite snapping his own four-game winning streak, Gutierrez turned in another strong outing, tossing at least six innings and allowing two or fewer earned runs for the fifth consecutive start. The right-hander's recent success has earned him a 3.02 ERA in his last eight performances. He's poised to take the mound again for a favorable matchup against Miami on Sunday.

