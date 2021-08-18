Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Solid in loss

Over the first 10 starts of the season Vladimir Gutierrez had his ups-and-downs, much like you’d expect from a rookie. But in that span he seemed to be getting by at times by the skin of his teeth, as they say. He had just three starts with at least six strikeouts, and in total he had 25 walks and 37 strikeouts in 54.1 innings while giving up 11 home runs. The peripherals would have suggested a much worse outcome than a 4.97 ERA in that stretch.