Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Swinging hot stick

 7 days ago

Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia. It took a string of six at-bats without a hit for Rojas to acclimate following downtime due to a dislocated finger, but the infielder's bat is cooking right now. He has 13 hits in the 19 at-bats (.684) with six extra-base hits and five RBI over the last five games. He's sharing second base with Josh VanMeter but started at shortstop Tuesday. Both of those versatile infielders are hitting, which could lead to more time at short for Rojas, ahead of Nick Ahmed.

