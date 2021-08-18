Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Launches winning hit
VanMeter went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Phillies. VanMeter's sixth-inning home run provided the winning margin for the Diamondbacks. He's put together a nice stretch since the break, batting .284 with an .880 OPS, 12 extra-base hits, 12 RBI and six runs scored over 23 games. VanMeter's playing mostly at second base, sharing that spot with Josh Rojas, but he can also play third base. If he continues to hit like he has the past month, there could be a starting spot available for him in 2022.www.cbssports.com
