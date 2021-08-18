Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Launches winning hit

Castellanos (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings to earn the win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Castellanos was key with his bat as well, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the fourth inning to give the Diamondbacks a lead they never relinquished. He almost had an RBI two frames earlier, but Josh Rojas was gunned down at home trying to score on the pitcher's first single. The 23-year-old right-hander picked up his first win and hit in the majors in just his second start. In his first start July 7, Castellanos threw four shutout innings at the Rockies. With Merrill Kelly (illness) up in the air, Castellanos is in line to pitch again Monday at Pittsburgh.