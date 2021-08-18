Cancel
Queens, NY

Permits Filed for Hotel at 25-10 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a ten-story mixed-use residential building at 25-10 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens. Located at the intersection of Crescent Street and 42nd Road, the 82,365-square-foot lot is one block south of the Queensboro Plaza subway station, serviced by the 7, N, and W trains. The Queens Plaza station is also within walking distance, serviced by the E, M, and R trains. Mason Chen of Greenpoint Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.

newyorkyimby.com

