Fresh off the hype of the MLB Field of Dreams game this past month, one Michigan farm is continuing with the theme in the shape of a corn maze. Back at it for a second year, the Deep Roots Produce Farm is creating an amazing corn maze over its 11 acres and this years theme is the "Field of Dreams". The maze is paying homage to the popular Kevin Costner movie from 1989, Field of Dreams, that has seen a renewed interest after the MLB game in Iowa recently.