Canada Goose Stock Rises on Plan for Buyback

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of apparel maker Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Report were higher after the producer of fashion winter coats said the board approved a buyback of nearly 6 million, or 10%, of its subordinate voting shares outstanding. The Toronto company said it would buy back and cancel the shares over...

