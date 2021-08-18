Canada Goose Stock Rises on Plan for Buyback

Traditionally, companies will sell shares in the stock market to obtain capital and promote growth. Sometimes these companies repurchase those stocks from public shareholders. This is called a buyback. A company will do a buyback for many possible reasons. This includes ownership consolidation, undervaluation, and improvement of key financial ratios. This can be especially valuable during times of market pessimism. In this instance, a buyback can be more cost-effective for a company than paying a dividend to a shareholder. For Q3, Spotify (NYSE: Spot) has introduced an 1 Billion dollar buyback program for shareholders who want to cash out. The Stockholm-based audio entertainment company has a current value of $219.53 per share. This offer expires to public shareholders in April 2026.