Masks required for K-8 at NH

Masks are back in full effect at North Harrison Community School Corp. for students and adults in kindergarten through eighth grade, at least for a couple weeks. The school corporation’s board of trustees had its monthly meeting Thursday and addressed the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Monday, North Harrison had 34 active student cases — two at North Harrison High School, five at North Harrison Middle School, nine at North Harrison Elementary School and 18 at Morgan Elementary School. It also had nine active adult cases, two at NHHS and seven at MES.