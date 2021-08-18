Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, IN

Masks required for K-8 at NH

Corydon Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks are back in full effect at North Harrison Community School Corp. for students and adults in kindergarten through eighth grade, at least for a couple weeks. The school corporation’s board of trustees had its monthly meeting Thursday and addressed the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Monday, North Harrison had 34 active student cases — two at North Harrison High School, five at North Harrison Middle School, nine at North Harrison Elementary School and 18 at Morgan Elementary School. It also had nine active adult cases, two at NHHS and seven at MES.

www.corydondemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
County
Harrison County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#School Buses#The Mask#Morgan Elementary School#Nhhs#Covid#Nhms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy