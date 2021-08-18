HC relocates COVID test site

The Harrison County Health Dept. relocated its COVID-19 testing site from its facility to the May & Joe Rhoads Memorial Pool, located at 2150 Poolside Drive in Corydon. Testing at the pool location, which began Monday, will continue to operate there until further notice. Hours for the test site are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 to 6 p.m. The site will be closed on all government holidays.