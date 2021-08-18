Sutter's shopping list

The Oilers roster looks set. The off-season is now in a lull and we can start talking about this roster and what expectations we should have for the Edmonton Oilers. That all sounds nice and dandy but instead I am going to jump ahead to the year 2022 and the NHL Trade Deadline. As of right now the Oilers should be considered a threat to not only be a playoff team, but have an opportunity to finish first in the division. That being said there are some noticeable holes on this roster and with no cap space available right now, there is no feasible way to address it.