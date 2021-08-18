Sutter's shopping list

Cancel
Ek's note: Trevor wrote this while John was on vacation--John is back but I wanted to post this piece. Thanks Trevor!. I don’t think it takes a genius to look at the UFA additions to the Flames and detect a certain truculent aroma to each of the four players coming into the organization. Blake Coleman, Tyler Pitlick, Nikita Zadorov, and Trevor Lewis. One could even say these additions have a certain “Darryl Sutter” to them. The consistency of those additions deviates from Brad Treliving’s normal MO. Let’s look at the notable players Brad has added in free agency for each given year:

