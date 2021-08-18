Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Maximize Your School Supply Savings With These Handy Tips

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Vq6Q_0bV8s6vh00

As we enter the “Sunday evening of the summer,” aka August, many parents are beginning to think about back-to-school shopping. In fact, a survey from TopCashback.com revealed that 36% of adults (aged 18 and over) begin shopping in late summer .

See: Save Money on Back-to-School Supplies With Shopping Tips From Teachers
Find: Going Back to School or Work? Stay Safe from the Delta Variant with These Five Items

Of the 1,933 individuals polled, 32% start in the middle of summer. One-quarter of respondents shop throughout the year, presumably to help supplies fit into their budget better and snag savings when they see it. Only 7% start shopping shortly after the prior school year ends.

Big box stores like Target and Wal-mart, as well as sites like Amazon, are also thinking about school shopping and starting to roll out the deals this week, making it a prime time to begin your back-to-school shopping. According to the TopCashback.com survey, 79% of those polled plan to save money by shopping sales.

Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, offered a few tips to find the best deals. “With so many back-to-school sales happening at once, be sure to take advantage of as many deals and discounts as you can. Keep track of online promotions by signing up for email lists, noting TV advertisements and grabbing the stores’ circulars every time you shop.”

Joye Hehn, Next Step financial education manager for Regions Bank, agrees, “Make a list and check for sales and coupons online before you go shopping.”

GOBankingRates did some of the work for you, taking a look at some of the top brick-and-mortar stores for school shopping to find the best sales right now, since that’s where 49% of shoppers said they plan to make most of their purchases.

Shop the Sales at Target

Target, which devotes an entire seasonal section of its store to back-to-school, is a perfect place to complete your school shopping in one stop. A glimpse at the deals for this week (good through Saturday, August 21), include:

  • 3-ring binders starting at $3.49 for a 1-inch binder
  • 175-count loose-leaf paper, 99 cents
  • 24-count Crayola crayons, 50 cents
  • 2-pack Elmer’s glue sticks, 50 cents
  • 100 Index cards, 49 cents
  • 24-ct No. 2 pencils, 99 cents
  • 2-ct. pink erasers, 49 cents

Helpful tip: Look for the Up & Up brand on many items for savings over name brands. You can also use your Target debit or Target credit card for an additional 5% off. As the month wears on, Target may introduce additional deals. The prices listed are amongst the lowest we’ve seen right now for these supplies.

Check Back for Sales At Walmart

Walmart is also well known for its back-to-school sales, but in a quick comparison of their sales for this week, only the two-pocket folders, selling for 15 cents, beat out Target’s prices.

“Main point to note is that prices change throughout the season and you don’t know when a particular item goes on sale,” observed Siva Mahesh, CEO, of Dreamshala.com. “Shop early to get the best deals and don’t buy everything at once,” he says.

Tanya Peterson, Vice President of Brand at Freedom Financial Network, agrees that you don’t have to buy everything at once, but doesn’t suggest hurrying to finish early. “It may sound counterintuitive,” she says, “but sometimes there are supplies on the list that kids won’t need right off the bat. If you can wait to purchase these, clearance sales usually begin right after school starts. And with so many different start dates this fall, it pays to keep your eye out for these sales.”

Count on Staples for Sales

Parents can typically count on Staples to knock most of the items off their back-to-school shopping list. While notebooks may drop to 25 cents as September gets closer, right now, the office supply store is offering both composition books and 1-subject spiral notebooks just 50 cents each.

If you don’t want to settle for store brand pencils, Staples has some good sales on Ticonderoga, a brand often requested by teachers. The 24-pack is just $3.99 right now, reduced from $7.29. That represents a 45% savings. Meanwhile, the 96-pack of pencils is on sale for 25% off. While conventional wisdom may lead you to believe you’ll save money buying in bulk, be sure to compare unit prices, Peterson warns. “Buy in bulk only when it makes sense,” she says.

If You Buy in Bulk, Share the Savings

Peterson brings up another important point about buying in bulk. “No matter how great the deal is, be realistic about what you buy,” she says. “Will your child really need 50 pens or 100 folders?”

“Bulk buying at a membership club might make sense if you’re buying for multiple children or can split supplies and expenses with a friend,” says Hehn.

If you have extra money in your budget, you might consider buying in bulk and donating a portion of the items to your child’s classroom to help out when supplies start to dwindle mid-year. You could also look for opportunities to donate new school supplies within your community to help families in need start the school year with the necessary supplies.

Discover: Back-to-School Spending Is Up This Year: Here’s Where You Should Cut Costs First

Use Coupons and Shopping Apps to Help You Save

According to the TopCashback survey, 63% of those polled said they planned to use coupons to shave their back-to-school shopping bills. However, if you’re looking to combine coupons with sale prices, be sure to do your homework, Gramuglia advises.

“Make note that sometimes sale items won’t qualify for additional discounts, so be sure to factor that in when deciding which store to shop at,” she says.

Take Advantage of Cashback Opportunities

Once you’ve maximized your savings, you can start looking for ways to earn cash back. Seventy-three percent of shoppers polled said they intend to use a cashback website, such as TopCashback.com or Rakuten, for their purchases.

You may also consider shopping using Bumped, an online brokerage and tech company that offers rewards with a twist. Shoppers can earn fractional shares of stocks by purchasing online through the app or with a credit or debit card linked to the app in stores like Walmart, Office Depot, Staples and others. The company says it is currently offering users increased percentages in stock rewards for back-to-school shopping in retail, office supplies, technology and more.

See: How Will Back-to-School Shopping Be Different This Year?
Find: Supply Chain Disruptions Expected to Impact Office Supplies, Clothing and Other Back-to-School Necessities

Avoid Debt

If you’re using a cashback credit card to cover your school shopping, it can be tempting to purchase more than you need — or more than you can afford.

To avoid overspending, Hehn says, “Begin by evaluating each child’s needs and purchasing appropriately. Then, cross-check your cart with your list and your budget before you check out to confirm you have what you need and to give yourself a chance to resist impulse buys .”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Maximize Your School Supply Savings With These Handy Tips

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Financial Education#Topcashback Com#Target#Wal Mart#Next Step#Regions Bank#Dreamshala Com#Shop#Staples#Ticonderoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
EducationFox17

MSUFCU's money-saving tips for back-to-school shopping

Back-to-school shopping can be a budget breaker if you don’t plan ahead. Deidre Davis, MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer, discusses some strategic ways to keep back-to-school purchasing under control. Back-to-school shopping should start at home. Take a look at the list of supplies needed for each child for the school year,...
Kidsphl17.com

Tips for Your Kids’ Back to School Routine

Even dietitians face challenges when it comes to feeding little ones. If you don’t prep ahead, breakfast can feel overwhelming before school or daycare. You need convenient items that build a balanced breakfast. For an easy option, offer whole grain cereal with frozen berries and Horizon Organic® Growing Years Whole or Reduced Fat Milk. Horizon Organic® Growing Years was developed with pediatricians to identify key nutrients for growing kids, so it’s a great start to their day!
Shoppingcrossroadstoday.com

The Definitive List: Here Are 9 School Supplies Your Kids Want This Year!

Whether you like or dislike the back-to-school season, you have to prepare your children by getting them the school supplies they need to succeed in their new grades. Of course, the boring school supplies of paper and pencil are good, but there is more that your children need. Here are the top eleven school supplies your kids might want you to buy them this year.
EconomyMySanAntonio

How to Maximize the Sale of Your Amazon Business

As a direct result of 2020’s global commotion, businesses were uprooted, organizations succumbed to forced digital transformations and ecommerce accelerated at record pace. The changes for businesses caused a “Gold Rush” type effect as Amazon became a mecca for small businesses seeking a chance to survive during a global pandemic. Sellers rapidly joined the online retailer's marketplace to sell and move products, and their success served as a catalyst for others to follow suit. In fact, from January to March 2021, an additional 280,000 sellers joined the 1.9 million who were already actively selling on the marketplace — and it’s estimated that an additional 1.2 million will join by the end of 2021.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Recipesthemanual.com

Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.
EducationWSET

Experts share tips on packing healthier school meals for your child

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — It's back-to-school season and for all the parents out there, that means it’s back to making breakfast and packing those lunches -- when it comes to breakfast what do you include? What do you avoid?. 7News On Your Side spoke with Nutritionist Charmaine Jones of Food Jonezi...
Restaurantsdistrictchronicles.com

A Five Guys Employee’s Tips for Saving Money on Your Order

At Five Guys Burgers and Fries, there are a few things about the menu that stray from the more recognizable fast-food structure. There are no meal combinations, the word “little” means small rather than kiddie-sized as some might assume, and toppings are completely left up to the diner. A more...
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Survey: Online shopping goes mobile

Almost all online shoppers search for promotional codes and coupons, and more than six in 10 make purchases via mobile device. According to a new survey of U.S. consumers from online deal platform CouponFollow, 62% of respondents stated they make the majority of online purchases on their phone. This includes 70% of women and 70% of those aged 18 to 29. Only 38% of Americans said they use a laptop or desktop computer to make online purchases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy