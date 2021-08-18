I am not asking you to do anything my family and I haven’t done

My best advice (that I am still learning how to do myself) is to try to set aside hours to work even if you have to work while your children and family are around. I would try to do work during quiet time every day. My youngest would nap and my oldest would watch a movie and I’d spend an hour or two working. I would also set aside time at night to try to get work done. I found that having this set time helped me know when I would have some time to work instead of just trying to squeeze it in while the kids were wanting to play with me.