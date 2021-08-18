QANTAS Group to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
The QANTAS Group will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the national carrier’s commitment to safety. Frontline employees – including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers – will need to be fully vaccinated by 15 November 2021 and the remainder of employees by 31 March 2022. There will be exemptions for those who are unable for documented medical reasons to be vaccinated, which is expected to be very rare.worldairlinenews.com
