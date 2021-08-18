Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

QANTAS Group to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

worldairlinenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe QANTAS Group will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the national carrier’s commitment to safety. Frontline employees – including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers – will need to be fully vaccinated by 15 November 2021 and the remainder of employees by 31 March 2022. There will be exemptions for those who are unable for documented medical reasons to be vaccinated, which is expected to be very rare.

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Joyce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Health And Safety#The Qantas Group#Qantas Group#Covid#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthSFGate

Will the US adopt a proof of vaccination policy on flights?

Routes: Mask rule extended; is a vax rule next? Plus, more FAA fines, AA at SJC, United fees, more. Aug. 20, 2021Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 12:44 p.m. In this week’s news, the federal government’s mandatory mask rule for airline passengers has been extended until mid-January, and so has American Airlines’ suspension of main cabin alcohol sales; FAA fines another 34 unruly passengers for acting up in-flight; some nations now require COVID-19 vaccinations to board flights, and there’s increasing talk about adopting a similar requirement in the U.S.; American brings back Mineta San Jose-Chicago flights; low-cost Avelo drops a Burbank route but adds four along the East Coast; United waives basic economy change fees again; Alaska Airlines adds a Mileage Plus partner; plus international route news from British Airways, Air France and Delta.
IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Delta Air Lines imposes $200 monthly insurance fee on unvaccinated workers

Delta Air Lines will impose a $200 monthly surcharge in its health plan to employees who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, Delta on Wednesday took a harder line on vaccinations among its employees, which include several thousand in Minnesota.
Worldworldairlinenews.com

QANTAS’ new “Fly Away” TV advertisement encouraging vaccinations

We’re all dreaming about the day we can fly away to see family, friends or enjoy a long-overdue holiday. Getting vaccinated is an important step that every Australian can take to bring us that little bit closer to life as we knew it*. If you’re a Qantas Frequent Flyer who...
Public Healthworldairlinenews.com

Swiss introduces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for crews

Swiss International Air Lines issued this statement:. Swiss is making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for its entire flying personnel from mid-November onwards, for operational reasons and under its duty of care towards its employees. Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all its flying personnel from...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Adds $200 Surcharge For Unvaccinated Employees

Today, Delta Air Lines announced that it will be placing new restrictions on unvaccinated employees and will add a new monthly surcharge on healthcare premiums for unvaccinated employees. The surcharge will go into effect from November 1st, while testing for unvaccinated employees will start from September 12th. Delta adds new...
Public Healthloyaltylobby.com

Qantas Covid-19 Vaccination Rewards & Giveaway

Qantas has now made official what we reported over the weekend. The airline will reward those who have or will get vaccinated against the Covid-19 by the end of 2021. Eligible Frequent Flyer members can choose from three rewards options + will be entered into a draw of one million ALL points + Qantas flight passes + BP gift card. There will be a winner chosen from each Australian state.
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

QANTAS rewards its vaccinated frequent flyers

QANTAS Airways and the QANTAS Group made this announcement:. A year’s worth of free flights, Accor hotel stays and bp fuel up for grabs*. Free Qantas Points, Status Credits or $20 flight discount for fully vaccinated Australians. Qantas teams up with Australian singer Tones And I to launch TVC to...
IndustryAviation Week

Porter Mandates Employee Vaccinations Amid Service Restart

Porter Airlines is the latest North American carrier to mandate vaccines or testing for its employees, joining United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, which have already issued vaccine requirements. Toronto-based Porter plans to relaunch service on Sept. 8, by which time all... Subscription Required. Porter Mandates Employee Vaccinations Amid...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Will Take A 737 MAX Canceled By Samoa Airways

The 737 MAX 9 ordered by Samoa Airways in January 2019 and canceled less than three months later has found a new home. The aircraft, which has been sitting at Boeing’s Seattle facilities since then, will join the ever-growing Alaska Airlines 737 MAX fleet. Speedy reconsideration. Two years ago, the...
Worldexecutivetraveller.com

Qantas vaccination rewards: points, status credits and free flights

Qantas’ Covid vaccination incentive program is now live, with rewards of free points, status credits and flight vouchers for all vaccinated Australian-based frequent flyers – plus ten ‘mega prizes’ of a year of free domestic and international flights. Believed to be the largest vaccination rewards scheme offered by any airline...
LifestyleThrillist

Delta Is Testing a Tool That Lets Passengers Upload Their Vaccination Card

As travel policies due to the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to evolve, the need for proof of vaccination is becoming more apparent. In response, Delta Air Lines is now testing out a new digital feature that allows passengers to upload proof of vaccination for international flights to countries requiring vaccination upon entry.
LifestylePosted by
Money

Airline Passengers Are Being Fined Thousands of Dollars for Not Wearing Masks

Refusing to wear a mask doesn’t only make it easier for you to spread COVID-19 — it could also cost you a lot of money on your next flight. The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, announced last week that it’s pushing to fine 34 airline passengers more than $531,000 total for unruly behavior on board recent flights. Of those cases, 21 involved people refusing to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that all individuals over age 2 (and who are not exempt due to disability) wear a mask on public transportation.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Air cargo booking platform cargo.one now sets course for Asia

While the roll-out of its service in North America is still in progress, booking platform cargo.one is preparing to enter the Asian market. The neutral online booking and pricing platform favours a ‘big bang’ approach and its move into Asia will get under way at the main gateways. “We’re looking...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Economypaddleyourownkanoo.com

Half of Delta’s Flight Attendants Wearing Their Own Clothes at Work Rather Than the Airline’s Designer Uniform

Around half of Delta Air Lines’ flight attendants wear their own clothes to work and don’t have to wear the Atlanta-based carrier’s official designer uniform according to new court documents. Delta first started to allow flight attendants to wear an alternative to the official uniform in 2019 after allegations that the garments were causing some staff to break out in rashes and hives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy