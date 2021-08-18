Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EUR/USD: Euro set to suffer further weakness even as European economy continues to outperform – MUFG

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EUR/USD pair bounced on Friday but is again grinding lower and is seeing a retest of the year to date low at 1.1704 from the end of March. Economists at MUFG are maintaining a bearish bias for EUR/USD in the month ahead. The USD leg is continuing to derive...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mufg#Usd#European#Mufg#Eur Usd#Fed#Qe#Ecb#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

Update Time: 25 Aug 2021 09:30GMT. Despite esterday's cross-inspired brief break of prev. 109.49 sup to 109.42 (New York), subsequent bounce in tandem with US yields to 109.75, then intra-day gain to 109.86 suggests pullback from last week's 110 .22 high over, above needed to head to 110.50/54. Turn cautious...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on Friday. After last week’s drop, yields have recovered slightly as investor nerves...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY makes progress toward 111.00 as US Treasury yields rise

USD/JPY manages to gain some traction in the Asian trading hours. US Dollar Index reclaims the 93.00 mark amid vaccine optimism. Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. USD/JPY pair edges higher in the Asian session. The pair opened lower but made a swift recovery and...
Retailcurrencylive.com

GBP/EUR: Euro Looks To IFO Business Climate Data

Pound (GBP) ticks higher after flat finish on Tuesday. Euro (EUR) under pinned by upward revision to German GDP. The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate is ticking higher on Wednesday. The pair settled flat on Tuesday at €1.1676 just 10 pips in the middle of the daily traded range. At 05:45 UTC, GBP/EUR trades +0.08% at €1.1686.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD pulls back ahead of US GDP news

1.2657 – the high of August 24, 2021. 1.2700 – the psychological number. 1.2726 – the key horizontal resistance. On the downside, the USDCAD pair might find some support near the given price levels. Short-term support. 1.2541 – the lower trendline arm. 1.2476 – the key horizontal support. 1.2400 –...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains some traction near 93.00

DXY reverses the recent weakness and approaches 93.00. US 10-year yields remain side-lined below 1.30%. MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods Orders, EIA next on tap. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to leave behind the recent bearish note and trades closer to the 93.00 neighbourhood.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Tight Trading Ahead of Symposium

The USD/JPY has been moving in a narrow range, with markets and investors awaiting the Jackson Hole Symposium. The symposium is where the US Federal Reserve may decided to continue its monetary policy or end it. The USD/JPY is moving between the 110.15 resistance level and the 109.41 support level, settling around 109.75 as of this writing.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 109.75-80 region

A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to regain some positive traction on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and provided a modest lift to the pair. The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stable Ahead of German Ifo Data

The EUR/USD has been trying to correct upwards, but its gains did not break through the 1.1765 level, instead settling around 1.1740 as of this writing. The pair is waiting for a catalyst to release it from its bearish trend, which pushed it towards the 1.1665 lowest support level this year. The delta variant and growing expectations of a tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve are the most prominent factors that weakened the currency pair recently. Commenting on the pair's recent performance, some analysts say the rallies should find appropriate resistance at this week's high at 1.1804 and will be ideally contained by the short-term downtrend also at 1.1804 so that the negative bias remains entrenched.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains below mid-1.3700s, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3700 mark, though lacked any follow-through. A modest USD strength held bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside for the major. Investors now look forward to the US Durable Goods Orders for some trading opportunities. The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 40 pips...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks supported by the 200-hour SMA near 1.1730

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses near the 1.1750 area. The German Business Climate eased a tad in August. US Durable Goods Orders will take centre stage in the NA docket. The upside momentum in the single currency seems to be taking a breather, with EUR/USD now struggling to extend the recovery further.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50% Fibo. level continues to cap the upside

A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Wednesday. A generally positive risk tone might help limit any deeper losses for the perceived riskier aussie. The technical setup supports prospects for the resumption of the recent downtrend trajectory. The AUD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs above 110.00 fueled by rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to edge higher during the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day. US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 93.00. The USD/JPY pair gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and reached a daily high of 110.11....

Comments / 0

Community Policy