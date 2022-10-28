Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless chargers 2022

Your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features some of the latest smartphone technologies, so it's no wonder you want to enjoy the newer and higher-tech wireless charging pads rather than fuss around with USB cables. Galaxy Z Fold 3's size makes it a unique challenge to charge, though, as it won't fit well on many of our favorite chargers when it's in the unfolded position.

With that in mind, we've picked out the best wireless chargers to suit the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its various postures.

Great wireless chargers for the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad

Spacious charging

Your Galaxy Z Fold 3 is flexible, so your wireless charging pad should be, too. The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad offers a bunch of flexibility for how much you charge and where you set it. Plus, it comes with its own power adapter.

Moshi Sette Q 15W Dual Pad

Double up

The Moshi Sette Q is a stylish pad that provides room for your Galaxy Z Fold, whether it's open or closed. With dual charging at up to 15W, you can max out the Fold 3's 10W wireless charging and still support a second phone, plus it includes a charging brick.

Anker PowerWave II Stand

The showcase

The Anker PowerWave II Stand will be best if you want to have your Galaxy Z Fold 3 close and upright. It'll max out the phone's 10W wireless charging and includes its own adapter. However, with your phone open and rotated 90 degrees, it should still work.

EloBeth Store 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station

Triple threat

If you're looking for something to juice up your Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with your smartwatch and earbuds, this 3-in-1 wireless charger station will do the job. It has a unique space-saving design so that it won't occupy as much room as a large charging pad or mat.

Anker PowerWave Alloy

Keep it simple

If you just want an affordable option to handle charging and don't plan to use your Galaxy Z Fold 3 while it's docked, the Anker PowerWave Alloy is a sleek pick you can use with your charging brick.

Mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat

For the family

Mophie's 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat has four wireless charging coils, so you can charge your Galaxy Z Fold 3 open or closed and still have room for your partner's electronics, though the watch stand is made for Apple Watch. The kit includes the wall adapter you need to power everything.

Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery

For the road

You can take wireless charging with you using this portable, 10,000mAh battery bank. It supports a max Qi charging rate of 7.5W, though it can also output at 25W over USB-C. And, you can charge it with your phone's power adapter.

Lopnord Wireless Charger Stand

Keep your case on

Upright wireless charging stands are great but not always case-friendly. However, you don't need to strip your precious Z Fold 3 of its clothing when using this Wireless Charger Stand from Lopnord, as it doesn't have any frame. You can even fold the phone holder to make it a flat charging pad if you like.

DearHot 15W Qi Wireless Car Charger Mount

Car mount option

We love wireless charging and even more so when on the go. You can use the DearHot Wireless Car Charger Mount to charge your Galaxy Z Fold 3 wirelessly while driving, so it's perfect for your travels. There's a clamp and a suction cup as security for your foldable phone, and you get 15W Qi charging.

Picking the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 wireless charging pad

Your Galaxy Z Fold 3 can make do on the most basic wireless chargers, like the Anker PowerWave Alloy, only if you're willing to charge it while it's folded. In the closed position, it's the same shape as a normal smartphone to sit on the smaller chargers designed for those phones.

But, if you want the freedom to set your phone down for a charge while it's in its open position, you'll need a bigger charging pad like our staff pick, the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio Pad. Otherwise, your phone will likely rock about and tilt up. Likewise, if your phone's back isn't flat against the charging pad, it's probably not going to charge at all.

Fortunately, there are plenty of larger wireless charging pads that support multiple devices. This gives you the option to toss your phone onto them while open and still get a charge or close it up and charge a second, third, or even fourth device alongside your phone. Just note: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 only supports wireless charging at up to 10W speeds, even if a charger supports Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 profile, so your phone won't benefit from the extra speeds coming from 15W+ wireless chargers.