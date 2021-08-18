Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Fighter jets buzzing pre-dawn Kabul ‘routine’ and ‘will continue’ until end of evac CENTCOM says

By James Webb
Army Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pre-dawn darkness in Kabul came alive with the distinct sound of American fighter jets Wednesday, causing Twitter to light up with speculation and concern. Initial speculation ranged from trouble at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to a potential U.S. seizure of Bagram airfield, which is currently in the hands of the Taliban.

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Centcom#Us Marine#Military Times#Centcom#American#Taliban#Hkia#Afghans#Navy#U S Central Command#Urban#Pentagon#Us Marine#The Us Senate#U S Southern Command#Joint Task Force Haiti#Usaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Air Force ready to use THOR’s hammer to take out drones

In the very real and very up-to-date military clash between armed drones and anti-drone technology, the U.S. Air Force has enlisted a mystical, hammer-wielding Norse god for the fight. The mythical Thor used his mighty war hammer “Mjolnir” to summon lightning and vanquish cinematic villains but the Air Force says...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy