Umbrella weather the next few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You’ll need the umbrella through Friday due to an upper level disturbance that will enhance our rain chances. Today will be far from a wash-out, but early afternoon plans could encounter hit & miss storms. Then, this evening, we’re expecting a better coverage of rain. So, expect some downpours as you head out for dinner plans or evening activities. Thursday, the rain chances go up a little more, then down a bit for Friday. There will be a lack of rain this weekend, but ohhh does it heat up!