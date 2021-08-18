Cancel
Umbrella weather the next few days

By Deitra McKenzie
WTOK-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You’ll need the umbrella through Friday due to an upper level disturbance that will enhance our rain chances. Today will be far from a wash-out, but early afternoon plans could encounter hit & miss storms. Then, this evening, we’re expecting a better coverage of rain. So, expect some downpours as you head out for dinner plans or evening activities. Thursday, the rain chances go up a little more, then down a bit for Friday. There will be a lack of rain this weekend, but ohhh does it heat up!

