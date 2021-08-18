Experienced Jefferson to unveil new uniforms on new turf

Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John’s will be playing on a new surface as turf is being put in at Stadium Park.

DELPHOS – New field turf is coming to Stadium Park.

Not only is that a huge deal, Delphos Jefferson is getting new uniforms, as well.

“We’re really excited about that (turf),” Jefferson coach Ben Rahrig said. “It’s a long time coming. When we first

announced it to the players, their eyes lit up. And they’re getting new uniforms too, with white pants. You couldn’t wear white pants with the grass and mud. The kids are excited.’’

If that’s not enough, the first game, on Saturday, is against Delphos St. John’s.

It will be the first regular-season meeting between the two schools.

“The town of Delphos is pretty excited,” Rahrig said. “A lot of our kids are friends with their kids. It’s given us an extra focus in the offseason and the preseason.’’

Jefferson went 0-6 last year and didn’t participate in the playoffs because of the Co-vid 19 protocol.

The good news is 15 starters are back, including eight on offense.

Senior Colin Bailey is a run-pass threat to trigger the spread attack. He threw for 685 yards with five TDs.

Bailey also led the Northwest Conference in rushing with 974 yards (7.6 average) and 13 TDs.

“He’s (Bailey) worked really hard and is bigger and faster this year,” Rahrig said. “He’s a player the defense has to focus on. He’s a threat of breaking a long run and can throw a long pass.’’

His runs will come both from the read option and also from sprinting out of the pocket, reading the defense and deciding to run.

Running back Jacob Simmons (172 rushing, one TD) is also back.

Bailey will have a veteran receiving corps with Andrew Milller (19 receptions, 394 yards, 3 TDs) leading the way.

Trent Teman and Cole Hoersten also return at wide receiver.

The Wildcats will use a tight end in the formation and two or three wide receivers.

The tight end is Tanner Voorhees, who had four receptions for 78 yards and two TDs. His blocking is also a key in the running game.

The returnees up front are tackle Jesse Long, center Eli Kill and tackle Jackson Ream.

“We return four offensive linemen,” Rahrig said. “But there’s not a lot of depth on the line. We have 33 on the roster.’’

The Wildcats averaged 24 points-per-game last year.

The defense returns seven starters, but the unit yielded 48 points-per-game.

“Our defense has to improve,” Rahrig said. “Our tackling wasn’t good last year.’’

Returning on the line are Long and Kill at tackles and Voorhees at end.

Logan Murray (42 tackles), who will also start on the offensive line, will provide experience at linebacker.

Miller returns at safety/linebacker. Teman also is back at linebacker.

Hoersten is back at safety, where he had 43 tackles.

Rahrig said the key is developing a winning attitude.

“Learning how to win is tough,” he said. The attitude is pretty good. They’ve been lifting and conditioning all summer and want to win and do the extra things as well.’’