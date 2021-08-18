Bluffton looking to take it to next level

BLUFFTON – Former Bluffton football standout Jeff Richards returned to his alma mater five years ago to take over the football program.

Richards’ goal was to get Bluffton back to its winning ways.

Last season, Bluffton got over the hump as it recorded a 5-3 overall record in an abbreviated campaign, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started the (2020) season 0-2,” Richards said. “Then to win five of our next six games was big. You look at the caliber of teams that we lost to. We lost to state-semifinalist (Columbus) Grove. Then we lost to Allen East, who went toe to toe with Grove all season. Then we lost to Fairview, who played Grove in the regional finals. We lost to three really good teams.”

Richards said that last season he never really knew what lineup was going to be on the field each Friday night.

“Last year was so crazy with COVID and everything,” Richards said. “We had situations where kids had to quarantine – kids couldn’t play for a couple weeks. We were really proud at how our kids responded. We played a couple games with less than 20 guys that were healthy enough to play – and we won. We had three fourth-quarter comebacks in our wins. We did a lot of great things with a lot of young guys. That was encouraging for this upcoming season.”

Bluffton returns 24 letterwinners.

“We lost basically one starter with (running back) Tyson Shutler, who did a great job for us on both sides of the ball,” Richards said. “He was a big piece of what we were doing. But with that being said, there were a lot of guys around. So, we were very encouraged at the end of the season. We knew it was something we could build on.”

Offensively, Bluffton will not look much different than it did in the past. The Pirates will once again be running the spread triple option. Last season, the unique offense produced 371 yards and 35 points per game.

“We tweaked it a little bit last year,” Richards said. “It was more of a shot-gun based triple option. But the principles are still there. It’s a fun offense to run. It’s a lot like a fast break in basketball, where you make the defensive players make a choice. We spread the ball out more. We threw for over 100 yards per game; and that helps. The defense is always worried about the run, so they have to key on that. Once they commit to the run, then we can pass it.”

Bluffton returns 10 starters from last year’s offensive unit.

Leading the way for the Pirates is all-district senior quarterback Nate Schaadt (190 pounds).

“It’s great to have a four-year starter at quarterback, coming back,” Richards said in reference to Schaadt. “I don’t think Nate has always gotten the credit that he’s deserved, because he came in as a freshman and ran our offense wonderfully. We’re an option-based offense. Our quarterback is a huge piece. He was on pace to have 1,000 yards rushing (for a full season). He does a phenomenal job and is a great leader for our offense.”

Aaron Tabler (Sr., 310 pounds), who was an all-district offensive lineman in 2020, will anchor the Pirates in the trenches.

Defensively, Bluffton will hope to be a little more consistent this season.

“We’re a 4-2-5 concept,” Richards said. “Last year, it was a lot of ‘bend, but don’t break’, type of thing. And sometimes it turned into a shootout. Third down

efficiency was a big Achilles heel for us last season. We chalked a lot of last season up to – there not many guys coming off the field. So, we had trouble fixing things, scheme-wise, because a lot of those guys were coming off defense and then going right back out on offense.”

Richards is encouraged about this year’s depth.

“We played about everybody we could, that was ready to go last season,” he said. “A lot of young guys stepped up. We had a lot of guys who were juniors last year, who really didn’t have their breakout moments until last season; and they really stepped up.”