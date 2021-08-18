Cancel
NFL

How Success Is Happening For Kyle Courtright

By Robert Tuchman
Westport News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Courtright, founder of Courtright Design, didn’t always have it easy. This brand designer started with a mere $50 to pull from. Courtright had to maintain a strict budget to make his business dreams come true, stopping at McDonald’s for inexpensive date nights with his wife as he grew his graphic design business. At one point, he would work in his car in front of his apartment building’s office just to grab an internet connection.

RetailRegister Citizen

How Success Happened for Monica Royer, Founder and CEO of Monica + Andy

Monica Royer is the founder and CEO of Monica + Andy, a children and family brand that provides products, resources and support to raise a family. Royer's entrepreneurial journey began a bit differently, as it started in a delivery room instead of a boardroom. After realizing the clothes provided for her newborn daughter were irritating her sensitive skin, Royer set out in search of high-quality clothing and essentials free of the harsh chemicals and irritants commonly used on baby and kid clothing. When she couldn’t find easily accessible options that met her high standards, she decided to make them herself — and the idea for Monica + Andy was born.
Entertainmentthehighlandsun.com

How to build a successful brand like Tai Lopez

Today many entrepreneurs are trying and failing to build their online brands. They know the common wisdom that “people buy from people” yet struggle with how to present themselves to inspire loyalty. It’s never been more important to be a public face of your brand as 90% of people trust...
Augusta Free Press

How to achieve sales success post-COVID-19

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. We all remember how difficult it was to keep afloat when the pandemic hit. With worldwide lockdowns, curfews (for some countries), social distancing, and new regulations, the number one priority was to stay safe and healthy. A few weeks in and projections...
Golfgolfmagic.com

WATCH: Golfer holes UNBELIEVABLE putt but he BREACHED THE RULES!

A video of a golfer holing an unbelievable putt has gone viral on Instagram this week, but unfortunately for the man in question he breached the rules during his match. In the video below, posted by our friends over at Golf Rules Questions, the man proceeds to putt way left of the flag to use the contours of the green to bring his ball down towards the cup - only he decided to get his caddie to stand in the position he wanted to putt the ball.
The Independent

YouTube, Facebook and TikTok ‘earning millions’ from horrific animal-cruelty videos

Thousands of animals globally are tortured, maimed and subjected to prolonged suffering for grisly videos that earn money for the world’s biggest social media platforms, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, according to a year-long investigation.The horrors include baby monkeys being buried alive or tormented; kittens being stepped on or set alight; people eating live animals and puppies and ducks being crushed to death by snakes.In videos logged over just three months last year, it’s estimated that YouTube earned up to $12m (£8.8m) from the sharing of animal cruelty content, and the creators themselves earned nearly $15m (£11m).The stream of videos depicting...
PetsWestport News

PetPartners, Inc. Unleashes the Industry's First True Group Pet Insurance Product, For Employers Who Understand the Central Role Pets Play in their Employees' Lives

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. PetPartners, Inc., a leading pet insurance marketer, today launched the industry’s first, true employer group accident and illness pet insurance plan that seamlessly integrates into any company’s benefit administration system, making pet insurance one easy click away for employees. Independence American Insurance Company (IAIC) is serving as underwriter for this new coverage.
How to become a successful creator

Sign up to start every week with quick to read Web Development learnings, productivity tricks, useful GitHub projects, #devsheets and music that keeps you going.
EconomyAdWeek

How Brands Can Leverage Nostalgia for Modern Success

Brands, marketers and content creators alike have come to recognize that strolling down memory lane can be a powerful tool when working to form an emotional connection with consumers. While past memories constantly impinge on the present, it’s only natural to question why we’re so obsessed with connecting the two.
Economydevops.com

How to Successfully Scale Agile

Agile has proved its value to businesses across industries and geographies. In fact, the pandemic elevated it to an absolute necessity for organizations’ success and survival. Business leaders around the world invested aggressively in Agile transformation as they scrambled to meet changing customer demands through newly hybrid and remote workforces. Not surprisingly, the faster they adopted Agile methodologies at scale, the higher the value it delivered for them. Research indicates that the value Agile delivers can be a chance to grow ahead of peers as high as 63%.
Labor IssuesWestport News

Customers Heartwarmingly Rally Behind Chick-fil-A That Is Shuttering Its Doors Amid Labor Shortages: 'We, the Community Are 100% Behind You'

It seems that virtually no industry has emerged unscathed from the coronavirus pandemic, but the restaurant industry was perhaps hit the hardest. Even major fast-food chains struggled with shuttering or temporarily closing locations and indoor dining, and it looks like those struggles are still ongoing. One Alabama location of beloved...
EconomyWestport News

Learn How Product Design Can Inform All Aspects of Your Company

You may have seen a lot of ABC's Shark Tank and come to the conclusion that you can design a groundbreaking product. You might be right! But don't expect to do it without a lot of hard work and consideration. Product design is one of the most important elements of any entrepreneurial venture and one that can make or break your business. Some people go to school for years to learn great product design.
Restaurantscraftbrewingbusiness.com

How flights drive financial success at your taproom

If you’ve read any of my articles before, you already know how passionate I am about education, engagement, and things like selling more beer to go and even physical menus. To succeed with a taproom, you and your staff need to best understand what your guests are looking for. One of the best ways you can do this is through simply getting to know them and their tastes.
TheStreet

NCIA Hosts The Midwest Cannabis Business Conference In Detroit, Michigan September 22-23

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association ("NCIA"), the oldest, largest, and most influential trade association representing legal cannabis businesses, will hold its Midwest Cannabis Business Conference from September 22-23 at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Former Detroit Lions and current cannabis activists and entrepreneurs Calvin Johnson Jr. (aka Megatron) and Rob Sims will be presenting as keynote speakers.
Small BusinessWestport News

Streamline Your Business Operations with This Entrepreneurial Tools Suite

Entrepreneurs use a lot of apps. Any small business does, really. We've even got lists of the best apps that entrepreneurs can use to make their professional lives easier. While choice is great, and it's nice that there are so many specialized apps designed to do so many unique business operations, it becomes a major hassle and waste of money when you're spending thousands on dozens of different apps.

