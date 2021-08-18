How Success Is Happening For Kyle Courtright

A video of a golfer holing an unbelievable putt has gone viral on Instagram this week, but unfortunately for the man in question he breached the rules during his match. In the video below, posted by our friends over at Golf Rules Questions, the man proceeds to putt way left of the flag to use the contours of the green to bring his ball down towards the cup - only he decided to get his caddie to stand in the position he wanted to putt the ball.