Best LED light bulbs

"These internet-capable LED bulbs can be controlled remotely via Bluetooth or your voice (think Alexa and Google Home)," explains home improvement expert Kathryn Emery. Unlike standard incandescent iterations, smart bulbs can be controlled from anywhere, are dimmable, and often change colors. According to Emery, it's important to stick to a uniform brand when you shop, so "everything is connected and easy to control." And while you might need to factor in a "hub," which is a separate appliance that activates your lighting, "some smart bulbs don't require an extra piece of hardware—meaning you simply screw it in and connect it to your WiFi network."