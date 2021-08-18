Cancel
Excitement abounds as high schools kick off

 7 days ago

The moment has finally arrived. From the state-of-the-art artificial turf stadiums to the already-dusty grass fields, the sound of quarterbacks calling out signals and shoulders pads crashing have arrived. Football is back. New Hampshire kicked off high school football preseason practices on Friday, returning to the traditional mid-August start a...

San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Legend, Former NBA/ABA Player Has Passed Away

Loyola Chicago basketball legend Jerry Harkness has passed away at the age of 81. The two-time All-American and captain of the Ramblers team that claimed the 1963 NCAA championship had an “immeasurable” impact on the college basketball game. The program released a statement following the all-time great’s passing earlier this morning.
Hartsville, SCnewsandpress.net

Hartsville High School: ‘Excited, but with a little bit of caution’

How does Hartsville High School’s head football coach, Jeff Calabrese, feel about the Red Foxes’ upcoming season? “Excited,” he says. “But with a little bit of caution.” The caution comes from the fact that COVID-19, which plagued all sports in the Darlington County School District last year, is still a threat. And with the virus’ Delta variant pushing up cases throughout the state and nation, there’s no way to know how things will go. “I think we all thought the worst was behind us,” says Calabrese, who has been head football coach at HHS since 2005, and has coached 204 games, winning 159 of them. “But the pandemic is still with us, still affecting us.” Coaches, Calabrese says, need a certain amount of routine, a standard operating procedure, to work from. COVID has been denying that for a long time by making everything uncertain. “This COVID stuff,” Calabrese says, “has really kicked us sideways.” Last season, the Red Foxes were only able to play seven games. (They finished the season 4-3.) This season, the coach says, “Our team is inexperienced. We have a long way to go.” The team’s roster this season includes 61 people, with about 20 seniors. But some of the seniors have not played varsity football. “We’re going to have challenges,” Calabrese says. But his aim is to get the players to maximize their ability and “give us the best version of themselves.” — Bobby Bryant.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

High school football season kicks off tonight. Here’s a look at Week 1 games involving Alamance County, surrounding area teams

The 2021 high school fall football season kicks off tonight with Week 1 contests. Here's who's in action from Alamance County and the surrounding area:. This is a non-conference game. … This is the debut for first-year Williams coach Patrick Stokes, the longtime Eastern Alamance assistant. … The Bulldogs have won eight straight in this series, with Cummings’ last victory coming in 2011. … These teams last met in the fall of 2019, a game Williams won by a final score of 30-6.
Helena, MTKHQ Right Now

Helena High Bengals kick off fall practice

HELENA, Mont.- NFL preseason may be underway, but in the Capital City, fans are gearing up for Friday night lights. The Helena Bengals and the Capital Bruins were both knocked out of the playoffs in the quarterfinals last fall. However, for the Bengals, coaches and players around practice say they are the team to beat this fall.
Spencer, NCSalisbury Post

High school football: North’s numbers are down, but talent still abounds

SPENCER — North Rowan boasts three of the county’s best receivers. That’s the million-dollar question facing second-year head coach Nygel Pearson, who successfully steered the Cavaliers into the state playoffs through the twists and turns of the spring COVID season. North was just beginning to hit its stride when the...
High Schooltelegram.com

New era of high school football kicks off. Where does your team land for state tournament?

What is unquestionably the most monumental change in Massachusetts high school sports in decades begins on Friday as football practices get underway. That would be the debut of statewide tournaments, which will replace the regional format of Central, North, South and West that served the state so well for so long, but is now considered unfair to certain regions. (Hint: point your compass east).
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Rivalry Thursday kicks off at East Tennessee high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rivalry Thursday and the 2021 football season kicks off for East Tennessee high schools tonight with the first regular game in the county. South-Doyle and Oak Ridge will meet in a rematch of last season’s 5A semifinal, a game the Wildcats won 14-0. Head coach of Oak Ridge Joe Gaddis said he is well aware of the Cherokees, however.
Owosso, MIArgus Press

FOOTBALL: High school football kicks off on schedule, without restrictions

CORUNNA — The first day of high school football practice kicked off Monday on time and with few COVID safety restrictions in sight. Teams were not in pads but wore helmets along with T-shirts, shorts and shoes and no tackling was allowed. Shoulder pads will be allowed starting on Day 3 and full pads will not be worn until Day 5.

