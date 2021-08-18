Allen East aims for more balance

Allen East’s Gunner Rister anchors the Mustang line this year.

HARROD – The Allen East passing game isn’t going anywhere.

Gone are quarterback Tyler Clum (2,122 passing yards, 17 TDs) and wide receiver Bradden Crumrine (66 receptions, 936 yards, 7 TDs).

But with a few tweaks, the four-wide receivers spread attack is back.

A total of 11 starters are back from last year’s 5-4 team, including six on offense.

“We’ll stay spread, but we’re also looking to run the ball,” Allen East coach Joel Billings said. “Bradden and Tyler were two great kids, but we have our second and third-top receivers back and some other kids who are ready to catch the ball, as well.’’

Taking over for Clum at quarterback will be Jacob Hershberger, who was second team all-NWC at safety last year.

“Jacobs Hershberger is right now in the lead for the job with Keaton Miller,” Billings said.

Hershberger did see action at quarterback in two games last year.

“He (Hershberger) throws the ball well and has done well in seven on seven,” Billings said. “He can be dynamic and has good speed. He’s developed his ability of throwing the ball and his decision making.’’

While Crumrine has graduated, the next two top receivers are back in Carter Young (27 receptions, 329 yards, four TDs) and Garrett Newland (19 receptions, 238 yards, two TDs).

“Young is one of the faster kids we have and his hands have improved,” Billings said. “Newland is a bigger kid (6-foot-3) with good hands.’’

Running back/linebacker Blake Hershberger (332 yards rushing) has also graduated.

But Jack Hoel split time with Blake Hershberger at running back and ran for 252 yards and four TDs.

Watt Paxson and Cade Wireman will also see time at running back.

Three return on the offensive line, second team all-NWC guard Eli Criblez, guard Gunner Rister and tackle Alek Winner.

The Mustangs ran across the field turf to score 29 points-per-game last year. They gave up 16.3 on defense.

Defensively, they’ll line up in a 3-3.

Two of the five returning starters on defense were second team all-NWC. Those are safety Jacob Hershberger and defensive lineman Evan Shafer.

Jacob Hershberger was second on the team in tackles (61) to his brother, Blake, last year and also had two interceptions.

Shafer is a four-year starter. He had 35 tackles with six for loss.

“Shafer is a good athlete, who started at junior varsity quarterback,” Billings said. “He’s tough and physical.’’

Chase Miller, a receiver on offense, moves from outside linebacker to inside linebacker.

Blaine Belcher is back at outside linebacker.

Criblez returns to start at nose tackle.

The Mustangs open with Upper Scioto Valley at home on Friday.

While the Mustangs will continue to throw out of the spread, Billings is hoping to be more balanced.

“We want to expand the running game compared to last year and continue what we have in the passing game,” Billings said.