One-Game Winning Streak, Heuer Great, Hermosillo Debuts, Hoerner, Prayers for A’s Pitcher, and Other Cubs Bullets
The kiddos return to school today, another year of not-quite-normal, which marks their third straight school year impacted by the pandemic. If I let myself think about it too much, I get pretty damn depressed, since these are elementary kids, which means now the majority of their school years were pandemic-impacted. And then I get angry about all the things that people don’t do to help end this thing.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0