Almost two weeks into the high school boys’ soccer season, here’s a look at 16 of the top boys’ soccer players in Cumberland County. A first-team, all-conference selection and former Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-6 Molnar is off to quite a start in the 2021 fall season. He scored in each of Terry Sanford’s first four matches, including a pair of two-goal performances. Molnar will be among the favorites to win Offensive Player of the Year in the All American Conference.