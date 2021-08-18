Opening Statements Are Slated For Wednesday In R. Kelly Federal Trial
Editor’s note: This report includes allegations of sexual and physical abuse. Singer, songwriter and producer R. Kelly was once hailed as the “king of R&B,” a hitmaker for himself and for collaborators who ranged from Celine Dion to Justin Bieber. On Wednesday, opening statements are scheduled in the first of two federal trials against Kelly, in which he is accused of luring young girls and women, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual trafficking across state lines. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.www.wabe.org
Comments / 0