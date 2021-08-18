Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Taliban Seize Her City. America’s Red Tape Stops Her From Fleeing

By Vanessa Romo
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man holds a certificate acknowledging his work for Americans as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo)

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Defense Department#Us Embassy#Americans#Ap Photo#Afghans#The U S Embassy#A Special Immigrant Visa#The State Department#The U S Npr#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
MilitaryDaily Beast

Taliban May Have Inherited ‘Hundreds’ of Missiles From Ex-Government

The Taliban, its al Qaeda ally, and the renegade ISIS-K terror group may have inherited hundreds of deadly shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles from the fallen Afghan government’s weapons depots, experts say. The exact number of missiles and their origin, kind, age and viability are hard to come by. A 2019 report...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

From bitcoin dreamer to fugitive, fleeing the Taliban for Turkey

TATVAN, Turkey (Reuters) - Muhammad Ali said he dreamt of building a cryptocurrency business before the Taliban began its sweep through Afghanistan, forcing him into a daunting journey west through Iran and Turkey, evading border guards and security searches as he went. The Taliban victory in Afghanistan has raised concern...
MilitaryWashington Times

U.S. rescue mission in Kabul races against time, Taliban crackdown

The Taliban clamped down on the exodus of Afghans from the Kabul airport on Tuesday while the Pentagon said it is mounting a frantic push to increase the American military-led evacuation mission in the coming days — even as the Biden administration struggles to clarify how many Americans are stranded in Afghanistan and how many Afghans qualify as evacuees.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Foreign Policykunc.org

Congressman Crow’s Office Fields 400 Calls From Americans And Afghans Fleeing Taliban

In the two days since the Taliban has taken control of Kabul, Congressman Jason Crow’s office has been inundated with pleas for assistance. “I'm non-stop at this point, receiving texts, phone calls, emails of people with friends in Afghanistan,” Rep. Crow said in an interview on Wednesday with KUNC. “I'm getting texts with passport photos of young children. My office has actually taken in and processed over 400 individual requests for assistance, for evacuation for Afghans and citizens. It's fairly overwhelming.”
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Taliban seize presidential palace in Kabul as Western diplomats flee

The State Department urged U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to shelter in place citing reports of sporadic gunfire in Kabul, a somber development that comes hours after Taliban insurgents arrived at the capital. On Sunday, U.S. forces evacuated diplomatic personnel by military helicopter from the embassy compound to the airport in...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Seizes Afghanistan’s Second Biggest City as Thousands Flee Onslaught

Taliban fighters have seized their former stronghold of Kandahar and now control all but a few major cities as U.S. forces prepare to finally end a 20-year occupation of Afghanistan. After several weeks of siege, Taliban forces overran the southern city on Thursday. It’s the 12th provincial capital seized by the Islamist group in about a week and the most significant, as both a major trading hub and birthplace of the Taliban movement in the 1990s. The ferocity of the Taliban advance has led to fears that the capital, Kabul, where tens of thousands of civilians have fled, could fall within weeks. Both the United States and Britain have sent in extra forces to help support an evacuation of their nationals, although President Joe Biden insists the Afghans have to be left to fight for themselves.
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Seize Strategic Afghan City of Ghazni

ISLAMABAD - Taliban insurgents Thursday captured Afghanistan's strategically important southeastern city of Ghazni, bringing them a step closer to the national capital, Kabul. Later Thursday, Herat, the country's third-largest city, also fell to the Taliban, a U.S. official told VOA. Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, was "in the process of falling,"...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Inside Afghanistan as Taliban seizes more cities

The Afghan Army is trying to hold back the Taliban in the Mazar-e-Sharif, the north’s biggest city. Taliban fighters have taken at least six cities since Friday. The U.S., now three weeks from its deadline to withdraw troops, is providing some airstrikes but no backup on the ground. Aug. 10, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy