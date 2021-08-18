Voices of Honor – Aviation Heritage Park, Part One

George Threats Jr. had only told this story to maybe two people in his life. Threats, 55, decided Saturday was the time to tell a few more about the time he was at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. He found his father's name, George Edward Threats Sr., on the wall, touched, it and began to cry. He was approached by veteran, and Threats told him the story of how his father, Lawrence County's first soldier killed in Vietnam, died when he was just three days old. When he looked up, there were about 40 other men surrounding them, all crying.