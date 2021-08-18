Drivers gear up for homestretch
Extra money on the line and a full card of racing will help raise the stakes Thursday at Thunder Road during Vermont Tire & Service Night. The RK Miles Street Stocks will be in the spotlight with the annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special. The 50-lap event, which finally gets on the high banks after two weather postponements, gives the four-cylinder drivers their chance to headline the program. Drivers including Tommy Smith, Kaiden Fisher, Kyler Davis, Josh Lovely and Jamie Davis will battle for a sizable cash prize.www.timesargus.com
