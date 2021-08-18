Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Drivers gear up for homestretch

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra money on the line and a full card of racing will help raise the stakes Thursday at Thunder Road during Vermont Tire & Service Night. The RK Miles Street Stocks will be in the spotlight with the annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Street Stock Special. The 50-lap event, which finally gets on the high banks after two weather postponements, gives the four-cylinder drivers their chance to headline the program. Drivers including Tommy Smith, Kaiden Fisher, Kyler Davis, Josh Lovely and Jamie Davis will battle for a sizable cash prize.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Road#Floracing#Barre S Corliss#Late Model#Craftsbury Common
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for John Hunter Nemechek in 2022

John Hunter Nemechek has proven his value in competitive NASCAR equipment. Where will he end up competing in the 2022 season?. John Hunter Nemechek made the gamble to drop down two series after only his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series last year with Front Row Motorsports, and that is a gamble that has paid off.
Michigan StateAutoweek.com

How Ryan Blaney Suddenly Won the NASCAR Race at Michigan

"Michigan is a matter of pretty much running wide open and just trying to play the air game. I hate you have to race that way, but that's how you have to run." Those are the terms of engagement with the NA18D rules package in the NASCAR Cup Series and Ryan Blaney executed it to perfection on the final restart of the FireKeepers Casino 400.
Knoxville, IAHawk Eye

Kyle Larson wins 60th annual Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Ia. — Kyle Larson has been knocking on the door at the Knoxville Nationals for several years. On Saturday night, he finally kicked down the door. Larson took the lead from Donny Schatz just past the halfway point of the 50-lap feature race at Knoxville Raceway, then held off a furious charge from Schatz and Brad Sweet over the final five laps to take the checkered flag and complete the Triple Crown.
Times-Argus

Corliss retakes Challenge Cup lead

Jason Corliss sits atop the New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings for the second time this year. A pair of strong runs for the Barre driver and his #66VT Burnett Scrap Metals team ended the three-week reign of Jimmy Renfrew Jr. as the weekly Late Model champion seasons near the finish.
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Thunder Road to host Thursday finale

The final Thursday event of the year at Thunder Road will be filled with thrills this week during Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night. The annual “Run-What-U-Brung” spectator races will be the highlight of the night. It’s the one chance each year that people get to race their street-legal cars on the Barre high banks. The Run-What-U-Brung has produced some of Thunder Road’s most memorable moments, including the legendary “Flip and Win” by Patrick Martin Jr. in 2018. There have also been bread trucks racing each other, and the winning exploits of Justin Lawrence in his Corvette.
Times-Argus

Spaulding athletics return in full force

BARRE — Rain-soaked opening sessions of high school preseason sports Thursday gave way to brutally muggy conditions Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s. In the Granite City, Spaulding athletes are willing to fight through any adversity in order to reach the top. Most Crimson Tide teams will enter their third...
Swain County, NCSmoky Mountain Times

Swain Volleyball is gearing up for a big season

Head Volleyball Coach Lydia Sale said she is looking forward to seeing the growth of the players and the progression of the team. “What I am looking forward to the most this season is seeing the growth of these girls They have made huge strides, progressing our culture, and not just for themselves but as a team. We want to be respected by other teams and that’s happening and it’s really exciting,” Sale said.
Sportscapecod.com

Falmouth Road Race Gears Up for In-Person Return

FALMMOUTH – The Falmouth Road Race is returning this weekend in-person after months of careful planning. In trying to both preserve the spirit of the event and maintain COVID-safe practices, race organizers have prepared a variety of events and ways in which to participate. For runners that have signed up...
Hill City, SDhillcityprevailernews.com

Fall sports gearing up

Hill City School District is once again asking for contributions for Ranger Club registration. It is $25 for individual or $40 for family. The Ranger Club is a weekly email for upcoming events, last week’s results, and changes in schedules for all middle school and high school activities. Last year...
High Schoolthedanielislandnews.com

Iron Horses geared up for gridiron battle

Philip Simmons High School football coach Eric Bendig knows linemen don’t score touchdowns, make highlight films or grab headlines. But the affable coach wants his big men to know they are loved. That’s why the linemen get to go through the buffet line first when the Iron Horses gather for a team meal.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Hurricane Watch: Hurricanes gearing up for Spirit Week

We have made it through our first full week of school with flying colors. To celebrate next week’s East-West football game, we will have dress up days. Monday is “murica Day, Tuesday is Tacky Tourist Day, Wednesday is Jersey Day, Thursday is Spirit Day, Friday is White Out Day. The...
Lovejoy, GAClayton News Daily

Lovejoy football gearing up for another big season

Before embarking on play in brutal Region 4-AAAAAA last season, Lovejoy’s football team made its mark statewide. During a 5-0 start in non-region play, the Wildcats pulled off a stunning 19-7 win over Class AAAAAAA power North Gwinnett, which saw a 27-game home winning streak end that night. It was followed up with a 27-6 victory over another top team, Griffin.
Dolores, COthe-journal.com

Dolores football team gears up for hybrid season

Dolores fans can expect a new look for Bears football this fall. Playing in their final season in the 1A classification, Dolores will enter with a new head coach, and play all of their games on a field with narrower dimensions. Scott Conklin takes over for a Bears program in...
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Panthers football gears up for a quick turnaround

The typical nine-month passage between wrapping up a high school football season and starting anew has been condensed. For Montezuma-Cortez High School, it’ll be just four months between its spring season and the kickoff of a conventional fall campaign. For third-year head coach Ivan Mack, the chance to get right...
Henryetta, OKyourokmulgee.com

Gearing Up for 2021

Members of the Henryetta offensive and defensive line battle at the line of scrimmage during Monday’s full-contact practice session at ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Modesto, CAescalontimes.com

Bowlers Gear Up To Support Science Camp

The announcement was made this past weekend: El Portal Bowling is back. A new season for the Thursday morning bowling league is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9. Bowlers will meet first at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at McHenry Bowl in Modesto for a quick session, with the bowling to begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9.
Statesboro Herald

Gators gearing up for new season

In his first year as head coach Steve Pennington helped lead the Bulloch Academy Gators to a 7-3 record in 2020 and into the GISA state playoffs where they lost a heartbreaker in the first round with a 34-27 loss to Frederica. The Gators lose a few important pieces from...
Yankton, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Yankton gearing up for World Archery Championships

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — Hundreds of archers from around the globe will gather in Yankton next month for the World Archery Championships and the World Archery Congress Board meeting. The events, held in the last half September are expected to draw about two thousand athletes, trainers, and officials to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy