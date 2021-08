Even as consumers began getting out more at the start of this summer, they continued to sink money into fixing up their homes, albeit less frenetically than last summer. Atlanta-based Home Depot announced its quarterly sales grew by 8% as compared to the same quarter in 2020, topping the $40 billion mark in quarterly sales for the first time at $41.1 billion. While the home improvement giant did set a record, the growth has tapered somewhat.