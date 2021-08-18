Cancel
Immigration

EU condemns Belarus for ‘direct attack’ using migrants

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is condemning Belarus for what it says is an attempt to destabilize the bloc by deliberating sending scores of migrants across its borders. The EU presidency says this “is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack.” Movements of people from Belarus across the border into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have spiked since the EU imposed sanctions on Belarus officials over election fraud and a security crackdown. After an emergency meeting of EU interior ministers on Wednesday, the EU presidency said the Europeans will “take all necessary measures to effectively protect all the EU external borders.” Poland deployed nearly 1,000 troops at its border with Belarus to help guards cope with a surge of migrants, mostly from Iraq.

ImmigrationVoice of America

Poland Accuses Belarus of Pushing Migrants Its Way

Poland's prime minister said Tuesday that Belarus was purposely encouraging migrants from the Middle East to enter Poland to destabilize the European Union. "Our eastern neighbor is trying systematically, and in an organized way, to destabilize the political situation," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the eastern town of Kuznica.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU rights court calls on Poland, Latvia to aid migrants on Belarus border

WARSAW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights asked the Polish and Latvian governments on Wednesday to intervene to help migrants camped on the Belarus border. The fate of the migrants has become part of a broader dispute between the European Union and Belarus and groups such as Polish refugee charity Ocalenie Foundation have grown increasingly concerned for their welfare.
Politicsharrisondaily.com

Ukraine leader stresses NATO, EU ties on independence day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president on Tuesday urged closer ties between the ex-Soviet nation and NATO and the European Union in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
PoliticsArkansas Online

Poland to build fence on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland plans to build a fence along its border with Belarus and deploy more soldiers there to stop migrants seeking to enter the European Union nation. The government Monday also offered to send humanitarian aid to a migrant group stuck at the border for more than two weeks.
Politicsmix929.com

Lithuania wants sanctions on Belarus for helping migrants cross to EU

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania has proposed that the European Union sanction Belarusian citizens and companies which it says are helping migrants cross into EU member states, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. Lithuania and neighbouring EU states Poland and Latvia have reported an increase in the number of migrants,...
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question. The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting...
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Belarus sends migrants to Poland border in response to sanctions

WARSAW, Poland: More than 900 troops have been sent by Poland to help secure its border with Belarus, said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday, in response to a jump in illegal border crossings. EU members Poland and Lithuania reported an increase in the number of migrants, including Afghanis...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

EU Neighbours Jointly Rebuke Belarus for Illegal Migrant Surge

WARSAW (Reuters) - The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. "All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries," read a Polish government...
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Migrants Stranded On Belarus Border Test Polish Resolve

The fate of 32 Afghan migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland for almost two weeks is rapidly becoming a major headache for the Polish authorities, desperate not to show weakness in a stand-off with their authoritarian neighbour. The EU and Poland accuse the Belarusian regime of pushing...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Poland insists neighbor Belarus uses migrants as a ‘tool’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister vowed Thursday that his country would stand firm and block migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, who have been seeking to enter from neighboring Belarus. Poland accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending the migrants across its border, creating...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

EU Condemns Belarus's 'Aggressive Behavior' At Border

The European Union has condemned what it called 'aggressive behavior' by Belarus, accusing the country of conducting 'a direct attack' by pushing asylum seekers across Belarus's border with the bloc. EU interior ministers said Belarus is seeking to 'instrumentalize human beings for political purposes' after an emergency meeting on August...
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Migrants detained at the border between Belarus and Poland

According to the Warsaw media, 32 people from Afghanistan have been camping outdoors on or at the border for days near the Polish town of Usnarz-Górny, on the border with Belarus. You have passed through Belarus and wish to continue to the EU. But a few meters west of their makeshift camp in this wooded area is a Polish border guard; to the east is Belarusian. They can therefore neither retreat nor advance. First, private broadcaster TVN24 reported on the incident. Then the Polish aid organization “Ocalenie” (rescue) intervened. A few days ago, assistants said, women and children from Iraq were there in addition to the Afghans. “Belarusians have allowed people with young children to return,” the organization wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Politicswcn247.com

EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are holding emergency talks over allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a “hybrid warfare” campaign. Movements of people across the border have spiked dramatically since the EU imposed sanctions on Belarus officials over election fraud and a security crackdown. Wednesday's meeting is being held in an “integrated political crisis response” format. They're usually called to respond to natural disasters or terror attacks. It comes as Poland said it deployed nearly 1,000 troops at its border with Belarus to help guards there cope with a surge of migrants, mostly from Iraq. More than 4,100 migrants have arrived in Lithuania so far this year and are being sheltered in temporary camps.
Politicswcn247.com

EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks to weigh the security implications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The EU is concerned that fear of hardline Islamist rule will provoke an exodus of people from the conflict-ravaged country. Afghans are among the biggest group of people seeking sanctuary in Europe, after Syrians. About 570,000 Afghans are estimated to have applied for asylum in Europe since 2015. Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said France, Germany and others would work on a “robust response” to any new migrant influx. Austria wants deportation centers set up near Afghanistan and intends to float the plan at a meeting of EU interior ministers on Wednesday.
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Condemns Belarus' Treatment of Refugees

BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response. "President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course...

