Christine Francis becomes assistant Vance County athletic director

Christine Francis has taken over as the assistant athletic director at Vance County High School alongside assistant principal and Athletic Director Joe Sharrow. Brandon White/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — The start of the 2021-22 sports season for Vance County High School includes a major change inside the athletic department.

Christine Francis has become Vance County’s assistant athletic director and will be overseeing most of the day-to-day activities with Joe Sharrow, who has taken on more responsibilities as an assistant principal at the school this year.

Francis is eager to help get Vance County’s sports programs back on track following a year that was significantly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It honestly feels like a lot of the stuff I’ve done before,” Francis said. “I still do things I did as a coach, but now it’s for multiple teams. I’m thrilled to be filling this newly-appointed position and it’s an honor to work alongside Joe Sharrow.”

Francis has been a faculty member of Vance High and its predecessor, Southern Vance High School, over the past nine years. Along with being a Spanish teacher and testing coordinator, Francis has worked as an assistant coach for swimming and both varsity soccer teams while also briefly leading the varsity tennis program.

Despite fulfilling many responsibilities during her time in Vance County, putting together a balanced schedule has never been an issue for Francis, who said working with students after school helps build strong relationships with them.

Francis used her experience as a teacher and coach when the student bodies of Northern and Southern Vance moved under one roof following the consolidation of the two schools in 2018.

“Vance County has brought together the best of both worlds,” Francis said. “We had a great time doing a bunch of team and community building activities, which felt a lot like how you would behave as a coach. You had to bring people together that weren’t used to being around each other. It’s honestly hard to tell that we were once two separate schools.”

Francis’ versatility and leadership is why Sharrow believed she was the perfect candidate to assume athletic director duties. He said having her work with coaches and student athletes will make sports at Vance County much stronger going forward.

Having arrived at Vance County Schools in the same year as Francis back in 2012, Sharrow is confident that her dedication will make sports at Vance County much stronger going forward.

“I’m really excited to be working alongside Christy,” Sharrow said. “She makes our athletic department better. Not only is she a great leader and teacher, but she’s also an effective and proven coach.”

Sharrow said that Francis will take on many of the same responsibilities he’s performed as athletic director, which involves being an exceptional role model for student athletes and strengthening relationships with all members of Vance County athletics.

Even though Vance County is coming off a tumultuous 2020-21, Sharrow said he and Francis are going to keep working together towards building a future that he believes holds more championships for the Vipers across multiple sports.

“I want to keep building on the successes we’ve had,” Sharrow said. “[Francis] is going to help us do that by fine-tuning a lot of our procedures and contributing to a well-organized environment within our athletics department. We feel like that’s going to trickle down to our coaches and student athletes as well.”

Like Sharrow, Francis believes there are many great years ahead for Vance County athletics after the pandemic. But she said success starts with efficient communication and organization, which she and Sharrow have begun to address.

“From a coaching standpoint, there are areas we could improve on with organization and communication,” Francis said. “Between Joe and myself, we’ve already touched on some of those things with our fall coaches, and their stuff is already more organized. With more organization, everyone now has a consistent set of expectations.”