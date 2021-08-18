Cancel
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $45,500 Would Bring sub-$44,000 into Play

By Bob Mason
fxempire.com
 7 days ago

After a bearish Tuesday, it's been a morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. At the time of writing, Bitcoin, BTC to USD, was up by 0.14% to $44,758.0.

www.fxempire.com

Markets

Microsoft’s Stock Price Hit New All-Time High After Office 365 Hike

Microsoft’s stock price has touched a new all-time high today after the company announced a price increase to its Office 365 product. Leading tech giant Microsoft announced earlier today that it had lifted the price of some Office 365 productivity software subscriptions for businesses in 2022. The move has seen investors become bullish about the company and what it would offer in the coming year.
Markets

Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

Cardano (ADA) has now become the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap. See here. Besides, I already started covering it daily for my Premium Crypto Trading Members last week, and thus there are enough reasons to now share my work with the world. For those of you unfamiliar with my work on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), I use primarily the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and Technical Analyses (TA) to reliably (~70%) and accurately (+/- 10%) forecast how high and low a specific move, depending time-frame, should go. Last week on August 17, see Figure 1A below, I showed my Crypto Trading members, who are banking heavily on my calls, ADA should bottom at around $1.89 and then rally to $2.5-2.75. It reached $1.87 the next day and is now trading at $2.92. That is the power of EWP and TA combined. So what’s next for ADA?
Markets

XRP, Ethereum Classic, Enjin Price Analysis: 23 August

Altcoins such as XRP, Ethereum Classic and Enjin weren’t quick to mirror Bitcoin and Ethereum’s upward trend. These altcoins continued to display signs of consolidation. XRP failed to test the $1.31 immediate resistance mark, ETC’s movement remained sandwiched between $71.96 and $65.48 respectively. Enjin had recorded a multi-month high recently, however, its uptrend was disrupted as it only noted a 0.5% increase in the last 24 hours.
Traffic

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Has a Massive Move to Kick Off Week

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the trading session on Monday to fill the gap and beyond that the market had seen last week. The area that we are at right now suggests that there should be a significant amount of resistance, but if we were to break above the highs of the trading session on Monday, then I anticipate that oil will try to recover. This is a huge candlestick, so if we closed towards the top of the range, then it is a very good-looking candlestick for buyers. Ultimately, the 200 day EMA has fired off quite a bit of algorithmic trading as well, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
Stocks

Greenish Monday: ETH at 3-Month High, Cardano Eyes $3, BNB Adds 7%, BTC Above $50K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap has added $100 billion in a day as BTC reclaimed $50,000 and ADA painted another price record. Bitcoin’s recent rally continued in the past 24 hours as the asset reclaimed $50,000 for the first time in more than three months. Some altcoins, though, have performed even more impressively, with ADA leading the pack. Cardano’s native coin charted yet another all-time high and has neared $3.
Markets

John Bollinger Says Bitcoin Traders Should Be on the Alert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Currencies

Bitcoin struggles at resistance, support near $48K

Initial support around $48K could stabilize the pullback. Bitcoin (BTC) sellers returned at the $50,000 resistance level on Monday and remained active during Asian trading hours. The cryptocurrency was trading around $49,300 at press time and is up about 11% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $48,000, which could stabilize the pullback.
Markets

TA: Why Bitcoin Price Is Signaling More Downsides Below $47K

Bitcoin price started a downside correction from $50K against the US Dollar. BTC could extend its decline below the $47,600 support zone in the near term. Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $50,000 and started a downside correction. The price is now trading below $48,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
Markets

USD/CAD slides to 1.2600 area as oil gains more than 3%

USD/CAD fell to a fresh weekly low below 1.2600 on Tuesday. Oil rally continues to help CAD gather strength. US Dollar Index stays quiet around 93.00 in the American session. The USD/CAD pair extended its slide during the American trading hours on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since August 17 at 1.2576. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2600, losing 0.35% on a daily basis.
Markets

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Rejects $50k

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal produced a profitable trade from the bullish bounce at the nearest support level at $48,746. Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Thursday. Long Trade Ideas. Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame following the next touch of...
Stocks

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB bounces from $460 support, ready for further highs today?

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish for today. BNB/USD saw a sharp retracement yesterday. The $460 previous resistance prevented further downside. Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today as the market saw a strong rejection for further downside above the $460 resistance turned support. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to continue higher today and reach further highs above the $500 mark.
Stocks

Coinbase Puts More Skin in the Crypto Game

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase are up nearly 4% on Friday after the stakes were raised with its cash pile. CEO Brian Armstrong revealed on Twitter that Coinbase has received the green light from the board to buy more than USD 500 million in cryptocurrencies. The digital assets will be added to the balance sheet to bolster Coinbase’s existing crypto portfolio.
Retail

Best Buy Becomes The Latest Retailer To Post Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Result

American retail giants have been posting better-than-expected quarterly results, and Best Buy has just joined the club. Best Buy’s Earnings Surpass Analysts’ Estimate. Best Buy has become the latest American retailer to report excellent quarterly earnings results. The company announced its second fiscal quarter earnings earlier today, and its performance was beyond what Wall Street had expected.
Currencies

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Signs of Exhaustion?

It looks like the rallies are slowing for bitcoin and its buddies. Could this be a sign of market exhaustion or are they bracing for another leg higher?. Bitcoin is hitting a ceiling at the $50,000 major psychological mark and is retreating to nearby support levels. Are more buyers about...
Currencies

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Reaches for Major Resistance

The Australian dollar rallied a bit on Tuesday as we reached towards the 0.7250 level. That being said, we could go as high as the 0.73 level before running into major resistance, and at that point I think that the Aussie dollar will start to run into a bit of trouble. Yes, traders are starting to bank on Jerome Powell saving the markets again by pushing back tapering, and the narrative on Wall Street right now is all about “a delay of tapering” by the Federal Reserve.
Markets

Bitcoin Cash Faces Fresh Rejection, May Slide to $576 Low

The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has fallen to a low of $638. Today, the upside was rejected at the $660 high. The current selling pressure is likely to extend to the low of $620. This is because the bears have broken below the 21-day line SMA, which means further...
Markets

In A Hangover, Bitcoin Bulls Break Below $48K

After breaching $50,000 earlier this week, the price of Bitcoin dropped below $48k on Wednesday. Cryptocurrency prices recently began to slide after Bitcoin found resistance ahead of the $51k level, which also is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement dividing the April all-time high from the July low. Know where Bitcoin is...

