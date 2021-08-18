Cancel
T-Mobile confirms data breach impacting over 40 million current, prospective customers

By Emily Mikkelsen
My Fox 8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGHP) — T-Mobile has confirmed that a data breach has impacted the Social Security numbers and personal information of more than 40 million customers. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the cellphone provider said the stolen data included full names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information from people who applied for credit with T-Mobile – regardless of if they opened an account – and an additional 7.8 million current customers.

myfox8.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Social Security Numbers#T Mobile#Wghp#The Winston Salem Journal#Pin#Mcafee
